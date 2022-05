OB and Pt Loma Town Hall Candidates Forum – Tuesday, May 31

This “Community Town Hall Meeting” is scheduled for Tuesday, May 31 at the Masonic Center in Ocean Beach. It’s also the same night as the city presentation on the new designs for the Ocean Beach Library. Do both.

The event is being organized not by any group but by a collection of local residents. We don’t know who will be moderating the forum / debate.

So far organizers have confirmation from Linda Lukacs, Mandy Havlik, Joel Day and Lori Saldana.