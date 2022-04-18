‘Working On the OB Pier’ – A Short Video

by on April 18, 2022 · 1 comment

in Ocean Beach

Join us as we take a glimpse of “Working on the OB Pier” – a short video by Charles Landon, taken on April 14, 2022.

Geoff Page April 18, 2022 at 2:14 pm

Great shot of the pier, Charles. That is some telephoto lens.

Was the title “Working” On The OB Pier meant to be facetious? At the rate they were all moving, it’ll take a year.

