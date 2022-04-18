Join us as we take a glimpse of “Working on the OB Pier” – a short video by Charles Landon, taken on April 14, 2022.
‘Working On the OB Pier’ – A Short Video
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
Great shot of the pier, Charles. That is some telephoto lens.
Was the title “Working” On The OB Pier meant to be facetious? At the rate they were all moving, it’ll take a year.