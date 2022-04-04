The Sweet Scent of Wisteria Bring the OB Locals Out to Play

By Kathy Blavatt

All photos by Kathy

On March 20, 2022, the joy of welcoming Spring with the scent of Wisteria was intoxicating.

After years of isolation, the long-awaited O.B. tradition of the Ocean Beach Historical Society (OBHS) Wisteria Garden Party was revived and turned into a blooming good time!

While setting up for the party, the forecast of rain put a damper on the Ocean Beach Historical Society event.

Like previous parties, much luck, or wishes coming true, the clouds parted and ushered in a perfect day for the Wisteria Party. Luckily, years of rain dissipating before the party began prevailed yet another year.

The storms on previous days, and that morning’s sprinkles a couple of hours before the event, made the beautiful garden vines better than ever as they burst forth in shades of purple.

In the front yard party-goers were welcomed in by OBHS board members as they lined up along the lush plantings, water features and under the wisteria draping over the front of the cottage, entranceway, and fence.

Guest’s smiles were abundant, as over a hundred guests communed, ate, danced, and viewed the historic displays.

After years of Covid, partying under the glorious centurion purple vines alongside the Titlow’s 1907 Wisteria Cottage revitalized guests’ souls and bodies.

Speaking of revitalizing bodies, a professional physical massage therapist donated her time and contributions to OBHS. A garden shack was transformed into an exotic massage room complete with the relaxing scent of lavender oil and flowers. The massages were a hit as they received rave reviews.

Unlike previous years, there were fewer tables, allowing Bill Corwin and the Vintage Swing Band more room to play, additional musicians, and a large dance floor. Other local musicians, such as harmonica player Craig Klein joined a couple sets, and 16-year-old Claire Roberts, on cello, played three solos.

Guests of all ages had a lovely day soaking up the O.B. culture as they became a part of the long history of the Wisteria Cottage’s Garden Parties.

Now that Spring has come, and the Wisteria Party has passed, I suggest getting ready for Easter. Instead of hunting for Easter eggs, find the happy tree in a yard on Ebers Street, then play “seek a peek” as you glance at the front yard to see if you can see the cute bunny.