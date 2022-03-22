Putting an End to a Tyrant’s Rule with Truths

by Ernie McCray

Vladimir Putin

pursues his lifelong dream

of reigning over all

the land

and air

and sea

in his proximity,

singling out Ukrainians to take the brunt of his

inhuman atrocities:

bombing and storming them,

looting their wealth and shooting them,

rolling his tanks down their avenues and streets…

Then he makes the world cringe

spinning dizzying

propaganda and lies

bent on twisting his citizens’ minds

with the idea that his mission is divine,

a battle of “good versus evil,”

them against

NATO and the United States and neo-Nazism,

devices of distraction from the truth

by a master of disguise,

a man with KGB

on his resume

and evil in his eyes.

But a brave and caring woman, a producer

on Putin’s state-controlled TV,

televised a sign she designed

to bless her people with news they could use

to understand what Ukraine is going through.

She, of course, was arrested for her actions

against such a dishonest autocracy

but she’s let us in on a possibility we should never hold in secrecy,

that, perhaps,

weighing a tyrant down with truths

might ultimately become how the world can help

bring an end to his rule

and others like him.

Aka: Somebody in the cyber world should be working on a tool

to get rid of him.