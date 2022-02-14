Superbowl Fans Mercilessly Mock Trump After LA Rams Win

By Alex Henderson / AlterNet / February 14, 2022

On Sunday, February 13, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl. And some Twitter users responded by mercilessly trolling and mocking former President Donald Trump and facetiously saying that former President Mike Pence needs to overturn the game results.

Twitter user @IdahoSmasher posted, “BREAKING: Donald Trump has asked Mike Pence to declare the Bengals winners of the Superbowl.” And there were many similar posts, all of which envisioned what the Bengals would have sounded like if they had responded to the 2022 Super Bowl outcome the way that sore loser Trump and his allies responded to the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump was the first president in U.S. history to lose an election and make the false claim that the election was stolen from him because of widespread voter fraud. More than 15 months after the 2020 election, Trump continues to claim that he was the real winner.

Here are some of the tweets that followed the 2022 Super Bowl:

