PL Nazarene’s Annual Writer’s Symposium by the Sea with Nadia Bolz-Weber, Cornel West, and David Brooks – Feb.22-25

It’s the 27th Annual Writer’s Symposium by the Sea at Point Loma Nazarene University. This year’s theme is Writing That Provokes.

The Symposium by the Sea is Feb. 22-25, 2022, featuring Cornel West, Nadia Bolz-Weber, and David Brooks.

Join them for evening interviews with writers, afternoon workshops, and a filmmaker event. Events are currently scheduled as in-person events on the PLNU Main Campus.

