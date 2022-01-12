OB Town Council Elections Coming Up – Candidate Statements to Be Submitted by Jan.24

The Ocean Beach Town Council is holding its elections for the Board of Directors, beginning the latter part of January and is now accepting Candidate Statements. The statements must be submitted by Monday, January 24. Voting by members takes place over the course of the week, from Thursday, January 27th to Friday, February 4th, 2022 .

From the OBTC website on the 2022 election:

There are 15 seats on the Ocean Beach Town Council Board of Directors and OBTC members elect Board Directors for two-year terms. Half of the Board stands for election every year. This year, 7 seats are up for election. If you would like to be considered for candidacy, please submit your Candidate Statement by [going here] by Monday January 24th.

Candidate Statements should be approximately 500 words and include any information you imagine would be compelling to our membership in electing you to a seat on the OBTC Board. These statements will be made available to the public for consideration when the ballot is open.

All candidates who are eligible and submit their candidate statements before the deadline will be presented to the membership of the Ocean Beach Town Council for election to the 2022-2024 term.

You will have the opportunity to share (Virtually) with the OBTC membership at our Public Meeting on January 26, 2022 at 7PM. You may bring and read your candidate statement, or you may share extemporaneously.

Eligible candidates for the OBTC Board of Directors must be over (18) years of age, have [paid $20 for] Bronze Level OBTC Membership, and either live, work, own property, or operate a business in Ocean Beach (92107).

If you have questions or for more information, please contact info@obtowncouncil.org or visit the OBTC website at www.obtowncouncil.org.