Ocean Beach and Point Loma Pushed Into Newly-Redrawn 50th Congressional District – Darrel Issa’s Former District

It looks like Ocean Beach and Point Loma will be pushed into the newly-redrawn 50th Congressional District. Ironically, arch-conservative Darrel Issa currently represents the district. Not to worry. He just announced he will be seeking election in the new 48th Congressional District.

OB and the Peninsula are currently in the 52nd District, represented by Democrat Scott Peters. The new 50th includes many of the communities currently represented by Peters, so there is a general assumption he will go for that seat.

The new districts take effect with the June 2022 primaries and continue for the next decade.

On Monday, the state’s independent redistricting commission voted unanimously to approve its final maps.

Redistricting happens once every 10 years, after every census, to ensure that each district has the same amount of people. It’s the second time that California’s redrawing is being done by a 14-member independent commission.

Much of the 52nd District was in the 50th district from 2003 to 2013.

The big news of the new voting maps is that they include a majority Latino congressional district in San Diego, contributing to the statewide gain in Latino political clout. The new district in South San Diego encompasses lmperial Beach, National City, Chula Vista and extends east to Otay Mesa. About 51 percent of its voting-age citizens are Latino, making it one of 16 districts statewide with Latino majorities.