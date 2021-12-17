Local Vets for Peace Raising Money for Sleeping Bags for Houseless People in Downtown San Diego

Submitted by Gilbert Field

The “Compassion Campaign” of the San Diego Veterans For Peace is again giving out free sleeping bag sets to the many homeless folks downtown who have no sleeping gear whatsoever. Each set consists of a new Coleman polyester sleeping bag and a nice nylon stuff sack to put it in when the client wakes up each morning.

Three (3) outreach trips took place in the last two weeks and they gave out 60 bag sets to folks who they personally confirmed had nothing at all to sleep under in these colder temperatures. Another outreach trip is scheduled soon, and they hope many, many more trips downtown at night will follow this winter, based on the continued support of the generous folks in San Diego.

Each team goes out with 20 bag sets, which cost them $660 at below wholesale prices from the Coleman Company, who has been their generous sleeping bag provider now for 11 years. To date, they have given out 4500 bag sets downtown, with 2019, the pre-COVID-19 year, their busiest year ever.

If you would like to donate to this local veteran volunteer run outreach, where every dollar buys sleeping bag sets, your can go to their website here.

Learn about how you can honor a friend or loved one, who will receive a card or email mentioning you as the benefactor. (Checks, made out to “SDVFP Compassion Campaign”, may be sent to: SDVFP, 4767 Agora Way, Oceanside, CA 92056.)

Sleeping bags sets cost them $33 each and make a great Christmas/Holiday gift. Donations may be made at any amount. All donations are tax deductible for those who itemize as the San Diego Veterans For Peace is a 501-C-3 veterans educational organization.

If you have questions about the Compassion Campaign, please call 858-342-1964.

The San Diego Veterans For Peace Compassion Campaign, since December 2010, has distributed over 4,400 sleeping bags to homeless individuals in San Diego County. With our County’s homeless population over 8,500, the need for sleeping bag assistance continues. Bags and waterproof stuff sacks are always hand delivered, to individuals by individuals, with each recipient being evaluated for true need. Veterans For Peace teams of three volunteers, late at night, also hand out used clothing, water, and food donated by members, friends, and generous people in the community. 100% of each contribution to the Compassion Campaign is used to purchase sleeping bags.