It Is Unacceptable That Only Left-Wing Counterprotesters Are Arrested From January Clash With Trump Supporters in Pacific Beach

On January 9 this year, when Trump was still calling himself “president” and just 3 days after the Trump-inspired violent insurrection at the Capitol, pro-Trump supporters held a rally in Pacific Beach.
This was a time when Trump was still trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory and about one hundred Trump supporters showed up in PB for a so-called “Patriot March.”
And roughly 100 counterprotesters also showed up. Many of these were Americans sickened by the Capitol insurrection attempt and by Trump’s continued refusal to admit defeat.
Clashes did break out that Saturday afternoon between the Trumpists and the counterprotesters.
San Diego Police Department were also in attendance and eventually declared an unlawful assembly — but it only applied to the counterprotesters.
At the time, Kylee Belanger, director of the San Diego National Lawyers Guild Legal Observer Program, who documented the police response to the events in Pacific Beach, told the Union-Tribune then she believed the Police Department showed clear bias against the counterprotesters. Belanger said in January that she and other lawyers from the Legal Observer Program witnessed “combat” on both sides of the protests, but said police didn’t deal with Trump supporters in the same way they policed counterprotesters.
Well, lo and behold, fast forward to last Thursday, December 2. On that day San Diego Police officers and sheriff’s deputies across Southern California arrested eight people who they alleged committed “violent criminal acts” in January while counterprotesting the pro-Trump event. They have warrants for one other. This despite eyewitnesses and videos that demonstrate that Trump supporters committed violence.
But those arrested are only the counterprotesters, the left-wingers. To date, no right-wingers have been arrested from the incident. According to arrest records and online jail records, the men taken into custody Thursday were each arrested on suspicion of felony criminal conspiracy and assault charges.
The Union-Tribune reported that its reporters and editors documented some acts of violence at the scene from both the pro-Trump rallygoers and the counterprotesters. Video taken during the clashes documented that:
a pro-Trump crowd attacked a barefoot man wearing a George Floyd T-shirt. Just before the attack, a man from the group spit on the barefoot man. Moments later, as the shoeless man was trying to break up a fight between two women, the spitting man sucker punched the barefoot man, dropping him to the ground.
Two other men from the right-wing group — including one carrying a Trump flag — punched and kicked the man while he was on the ground.
The U-T reported that neither police or the DA’s office responded to questions about whether any of the pro-Trump protesters were being investigated for the violence they carried out that day.
The lopsided response by police and the DA’s office to this incident is stunning. Unless pro-Trump supporters are investigated and also arrested, this is a clear case of prejudice against left-wingers and represents a uneven approach by law enforcement to political protests. To charge and arrest only those who came to protest Trump insurrectionists who were quite frankly celebrating a violent attempt to overthrow the government is unacceptable.
The San Diego Police Department and the DA have some answering to do.
{ 8 comments… read them below or add one }
How come the mainstream media called left-wingers “anti-fascists” but don’t call the Trump supporters “fascists”?
From reading accounts of these events and watching several videos, it was evident that far too many San Diego police officers are Trump or right wing group supporters/sympathizers. I’d suggest checking out the social media posts of San Diego police officers, especially those involved in shootings, killings, and brutality and publicizing the results. Here’s the Police Department’s list of its police officers: https://uaptsd.org/copwatch/san-diego-police-officer-databases/san-diego-police-officer-database/
Amen to this. Only quibble is that this assumes all the counter-protestors were “left-wing.” Many were there to oppose the fascistic actions of the J6 rioters being repeated here, which is a centrist concern as well, as well as innocent bystanders (such as the unhoused the Trumpers also attacked).
It is especially alarming to read the search warrant requested by SDPD that was authorized by the court. The property for seizure listed in full:
1. Any flags, decorations, or paraphrenalia showing association to “Antifa”;
2. Memory cards, flash drives, and electronic storage device(s);
3. Video recording devices such as “GoPro” or similar recording device(s);
4. Cell phone(s) belonging to [name redacted];
5. Personal laptop, tablet, iPad, or other computer(s) belonging to [name redacted].
No weapons, no contraband, nothing illegal mentioned at all. If we survive as a republic, this will be yet another massive settlement San Diegans will have to pay.
Yes Frank, tell it. The time is long overdue to tell it like is is; Trump and his supporters are treasonous fascists.
It’s concerning if SDPD is in fact showing political bias in its arrests. For this to hold true, it means they ignored opportunities to detain identify and arrest Trump-aligned protestors engaging in criminal behavior.
But simply saying it happened does not make it true. What is the factual basis for the statement below? Can someone attest to the political beliefs of each person who was arrested?
“But those arrested are only the counterprotesters, the left-wingers. To date, no right-wingers have been arrested from the incident.”
It comes from the U-T article Frank linked to: “Neither [SDPD spokesperson] Sharki nor [District Attorney’s comms director] Walker responded to questions about whether any of the pro-Trump protesters were being investigated for the violence they carried out that day. …
Police arrested two men and one juvenile on the day of the protest on charges related to alleged assaults on police officers and failing to disperse after the unlawful assembly was declared. They were not among the group arrested Thursday on conspiracy charges.”
I read that. It’s a non-answer and it doesn’t say anything about the political persuasion of those who were arrested.
Don’t believe that’s the case. If you think any of “the men taken into custody Thursday were each arrested on suspicion of felony criminal conspiracy and assault charges” for alleged association with “Antifa” would even remotely be Trump supporters, then I don’t know what else to say.