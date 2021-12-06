It Is Unacceptable That Only Left-Wing Counterprotesters Are Arrested From January Clash With Trump Supporters in Pacific Beach

On January 9 this year, when Trump was still calling himself “president” and just 3 days after the Trump-inspired violent insurrection at the Capitol, pro-Trump supporters held a rally in Pacific Beach.

This was a time when Trump was still trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory and about one hundred Trump supporters showed up in PB for a so-called “Patriot March.”

And roughly 100 counterprotesters also showed up. Many of these were Americans sickened by the Capitol insurrection attempt and by Trump’s continued refusal to admit defeat.

Clashes did break out that Saturday afternoon between the Trumpists and the counterprotesters.

San Diego Police Department were also in attendance and eventually declared an unlawful assembly — but it only applied to the counterprotesters.

At the time, Kylee Belanger, director of the San Diego National Lawyers Guild Legal Observer Program, who documented the police response to the events in Pacific Beach, told the Union-Tribune then she believed the Police Department showed clear bias against the counterprotesters. Belanger said in January that she and other lawyers from the Legal Observer Program witnessed “combat” on both sides of the protests, but said police didn’t deal with Trump supporters in the same way they policed counterprotesters.

Well, lo and behold, fast forward to last Thursday, December 2. On that day San Diego Police officers and sheriff’s deputies across Southern California arrested eight people who they alleged committed “violent criminal acts” in January while counterprotesting the pro-Trump event. They have warrants for one other. This despite eyewitnesses and videos that demonstrate that Trump supporters committed violence.

But those arrested are only the counterprotesters, the left-wingers. To date, no right-wingers have been arrested from the incident. According to arrest records and online jail records, the men taken into custody Thursday were each arrested on suspicion of felony criminal conspiracy and assault charges.

The Union-Tribune reported that its reporters and editors documented some acts of violence at the scene from both the pro-Trump rallygoers and the counterprotesters. Video taken during the clashes documented that:

a pro-Trump crowd attacked a barefoot man wearing a George Floyd T-shirt. Just before the attack, a man from the group spit on the barefoot man. Moments later, as the shoeless man was trying to break up a fight between two women, the spitting man sucker punched the barefoot man, dropping him to the ground.

Two other men from the right-wing group — including one carrying a Trump flag — punched and kicked the man while he was on the ground.

The U-T reported that neither police or the DA’s office responded to questions about whether any of the pro-Trump protesters were being investigated for the violence they carried out that day.

The lopsided response by police and the DA’s office to this incident is stunning. Unless pro-Trump supporters are investigated and also arrested, this is a clear case of prejudice against left-wingers and represents a uneven approach by law enforcement to political protests. To charge and arrest only those who came to protest Trump insurrectionists who were quite frankly celebrating a violent attempt to overthrow the government is unacceptable.

The San Diego Police Department and the DA have some answering to do.