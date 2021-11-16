We All Need to Get Back to Our African Roots

by Ernie McCray

I sometimes think of Africa.

Where we humans began.

In the beginning

dark of skin.

Existing back then

like kin,

sisters and brothers

depending on each other

for survival,

gathering seeds together,

dining on fruits

and nuts,

flowers, bark, insects

and leaves together,

becoming hunters

in competition

with other

carnivores

for prey,

then leaving

the place of their birth

to create civilizations

all over the earth,

metamorphosing

into a rainbow

of skin tones,

taking on

new ways of being

and seeing,

adventurous

human beings

who, over time,

sailed the seas

and climbed the highest mountains,

eventually

flying

far and deep

into the heavens,

looking down on

an extraordinarily

wonderful and beautiful planet

that provides

all that its inhabitants need

but the people it hosts,

at this stage of human history,

fail to match

its celestial loveliness,

as we’re so opposed to

ideals of togetherness,

to working for the common good,

all bogged down

and entrenched

in our religious beliefs

and isms,

racism, ageism,

classism, sexism…

and our unwillingness

to try on each other’s

hopes and dreams

for size –

as though

we don’t realize

that we need each other

to survive,

to keep

our species alive.

So opposite

of what it was like

at the beginning

when Africa

welcomed primates like us

to the world,

folks who relied

on one another

to give life on earth

a whirl.

Together.

We need to get back

to our African roots.