Man’s Body Found Off Ladera Street in Sunset Cliffs

On Friday, November 26, a body of a male was found floating in waters off Sunset Cliffs.

The fully-clothed male was discovered by a fisherman looking for lobster around 6:30 p.m. off Ladera Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard. The body was found about 200 feet offshore. As of now, the man is unidentified and his age is unknown.

San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Lonnie Stephens told the media:

“It was dark, and we just don’t have any other details. There are a lot of unknown circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The San Diego Police Department and Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the man’s death.

Stephens said the man who discovered the body was hoop-netting for lobsters from shore in the area, which is an allowed activity in that area of Sunset Cliffs.

News source:

San Diego U-T

7SanDiego