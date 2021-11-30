Another Assault in the War on San Diego’s Community Planning Groups

By Mat Wahlstrom

Although we all hoped to be spared further cringe-making videos by out-of-touch electeds after the Downtown Partnership fundraiser fiasco in September, alas it was not to be.

Shared with less fanfare two weeks ago from his official Twitter account is a production on YouTube featuring District 1 Councilmember Joe LaCava, capering on behalf of his developer donors, to propose a complete undoing of the city council policies governing community planning groups (CPGs).

But once again, the asinine is the point: it cloaks the atrocious under cover of whimsy.

A little background: community planning groups are the officially recognized community voices advising the city on land use decisions made within their specific geographic locations. They are composed of people who must qualify based on residency or business ownership both to vote and to be elected to them.

As readers of the OB Rag may know, Ocean Beach established the first CPG nearly fifty years ago in response to developers running amok over public input, and now there are 43 of them throughout the city.

Needless to say, the developers have never liked them and have schemed for ways to undermine if not eliminate them completely ever since.

The latest assault was back in 2017 and 2018, when developer darling Republican Councilmember Scott Sherman cajoled both the city auditor and the county grand jury to investigate the claim that “CPGs tend to delay hearing certain items as a method of restricting growth in their communities.” Neither found any evidence of this, but both did lay blame for delays on the City’s refusal to provide adequate support to CPGs with staff, education, and resources.

In February 2018, developer front Circulate San Diego launched an initiative to gut CPGs from within by changing the bylaws shell in apparent anticipation that the city auditor and grand jury would substantiate this allegation. Titled “Democracy in Planning,” it called for the distinctly un-democratic appointment of CPG board members by councilmembers and for councilmembers to fill board vacancies.

Tellingly, Circulate gave ‘special thanks’ to Democrat LaCava for his help in creating this report.

Although by February 2020, the council had accepted and city attorney implemented nearly all of Circulate’s recommendations — none of which were those suggested by the city auditor or grand jury — this still was not enough to satisfy developers’ wishes to be free from any accountability.

So now the developers have launched their latest assault, spearheaded by LaCava, and all their bought electeds are in on it, under the pretense that they are “repositioning CPGs as independent and self-reliant.”

Foremost is the preposterous opinion by the city attorney that the current organization of CPGs by public election is a violation of the City Charter, allegedly because advisory group members need to be appointed. Yet the new rules propose a hybrid of elected and appointed representatives.

(But then, this is from the same city attorney who thinks it’s legal to meet with lobbyists for parties in the city’s current lawsuits over 101 Ash St and that the two-thirds vote requirement to approve Measure C really meant only a simply majority. She’s never been one to be bothered with either consistency or integrity. But I digress.)

Regarding appointed representatives, they would reserve seats for “renters, businesses, and other key stakeholders.” That last one is a real howler: get ready for Circulate and BikeSD appointees on every CPG.

Relatedly, CPGs would be subject to profiling, by collecting “periodic demographic data on voting members.”

In the name of democracy, it would lower the minimum number of CPG members from 12 to 10.

In the name of independence and self-reliance, they’ll consider ‘city-approved-templates’ for election procedures, ethical standards, community participation, and representation plans.

They still claim these changes are in response to the grand jury and city auditor reports, which is not just a boldfaced lie, but would implement the exact opposite of what they recommend, by specifically refusing to designate *any* planning department staff at CPG meetings.

Of course, going forward developers would no longer be required to present their projects to CPGs, only ‘encouraged’ to do so by the city.

And all groups as of next November would have to petition the city to be re-recognized, as if they were employees having to reapply for the jobs they already do.

This is just a sample of the changes proposed.

The clearest indication of how cynical this effort is comes at the end of the video, where the producers botched the Twitter tag to follow LaCava for updates on this process, pointing to an account that doesn’t exist, and LaCava couldn’t bother to either notice or have them fix.

But then, what else to expect from a councilmember who has as his chief of policy the former chief of policy for Circulate?

Tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6:00PM, the Community Planners Committee (the chairs of the 43 CPGs) will be holding their monthly meeting, which will feature a presentation by LaCava of his proposal. Here’s a link to the agenda with the Zoom link to attend. It’s open to the public, and I encourage readers to hear for themselves what a frame-up this is.