‘Brownout’ Closed Point Loma Fire Station Last Weekend

The public learned this week that a “brownout” closed the Point Loma fire station on Catalina Boulevard last weekend. On Wednesday, Fire Chief Colin Stowell said staffing shortages forced the department to close the fire engine and also three specialty firefighting units. The department hasn’t had to resort to “brownouts” in over a decade. Stowell said:

“Brownouts are totally our last resort and I can’t remember the last time this happened, so I would not expect this is going to be a regular occurrence. The many factors and complexities creating these challenges will slowly subside over time.”

Those other factors included the pandemic and Northern Cal wildfires.

22 firefighters are in isolation because of possible exposures to the virus;

several firefighters are on state-approved COVID-19 leave to care for family members.

many city firefighters are helping fight wildfires in Northern California.

others have recently returned from there, making them unlikely to volunteer for overtime shifts on days when a staffing shortage arises.

the cancellation last year of one of San Diego’s three annual fire academies because of the pandemic, which cost the city as many as 30 new firefighters.

According to David Garrick at the U-T, “the crisis” started early Saturday “when more than 90 firefighters assigned to work that day notified the city they wouldn’t make it because of vacation, leave or some other factor.”

The Chief explained that was almost three times the 30 to 40 firefighters who don’t come in on a typical day. Usually, the department fills vacancies by offering available firefighters overtime, but not enough volunteers were ready to go on Saturday.

It’s unclear if any firefighters called in due to the city mandate to be vaccinated. Did anti-vaxxers caused the brownout? At this point, there is nothing to suggest that was a factor.

Point Loma was selected, as Garrick reported, “because it is one of 13 companies operating out of a ‘double’ station, meaning the station is home to both an engine company and a truck company.

Stowell said another reason Point Loma was chosen is the proximity of nearby fire stations in Ocean Beach and Mission Hills. If additional brownouts are necessary, he said, it’s likely the city will choose a different double station.

The head of the labor union that represents fire fighters agreed with Stowell. “The circumstances just lined up perfectly,” said Jesse Connor, president.

Connor agreed with Stowell that additional brownouts are unlikely. He expressed optimism that many firefighters are in the process of returning to more normal circumstances than they’ve experienced recently.

Garrick:

The three specialty crews browned out last Saturday are the mobile operation team, the bomb squad and a fast response squad that operates in Encanto. The mobile operations team is a two-person crew that operates Friday and Saturday nights only in the Gaslamp Quarter, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The bomb squad, which works out of Station 1 downtown, is still available when it gets shut down, Stowell said. The crew gets assigned to an engine company, and they get pulled off that engine if there is a bomb incident. The fast response squad is a two-person crew that responds to emergencies from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. This squad was also browned out Thursday, Sept. 23.

The city has 942 firefighters, 74 fewer than the 1,016 city officials have set as a goal. The shortage has delayed a plan to deploy roving “peak-hour” engines to shrink response times in areas with high call volumes.

P