Women’s March for Reproductive Rights – San Diego, October 2

March for Reproductive Rights – San Diego

Saturday, October 2, 2021

10:00 AM 12:00 PM

Waterfront Park (map)

San Diego will join marchers across the nation on October 2nd, before the reconvening of the Supreme Court, taking to the streets in every state to demand our right to reproductive healthcare.

This United States Supreme Court has effectively allowed the state of Texas to ignore nearly 50 years of precedent, stripping women of their constitutional right to access abortions. By refusing to intervene and allowing the state to ban all abortions after six weeks — before many women even know they are pregnant — the Court has denied abortion access to millions of Texan women.

