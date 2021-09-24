Of Course San Diego Water Use Is Up – Local Water Authority Leaders Told Us We Had Enough Water till 2045 – They Should Resign

The big news is that despite Gov. Newsom’s appeal for Californians to cut water use, water use in San Diego County actually went up.

According to new data, water use rose 1.3 percent in San Diego.

In contrast it dropped overall across Southern California – but only by 0.1 per cent – and also rose in LA by 0.7 per cent. In greater contrast water suppliers in the North Coast region reported a 16.7 percent decrease in water usage, while San Francisco Bay Area water use dropped 8.4 percent. On average, Californians reduced water use by just 1.8 percent statewide during July as compared to the same month last year.

Yet is it any surprise that San Diegans haven’t adhered to Newsom’s appeal? We were told by our local water authority back in June ‘Not to worry, we have enough water through 2045.’

From the Water News Network, a publication of the San Diego County Water Authority, on June 21:

“The San Diego County Water Authority announced June 21 that the region is protected from drought impacts this summer, and through 2045, despite continued hot and dry conditions.”

And we were told by our water authority:

“No shortages or regional water-use mandates are in the forecast …”,

Why would they say that? A clue is in the rest of the statement. This is all due as “the result of three decades of strategic investments that create an aquatic safety net for San Diego County’s $253 billion economy and quality of life for 3.3 million residents.”

Ah, because of their expert management, in June we had nothing to worry about. Newsom made his appeal – but on Tuesday, the U-T headline was “Local Water Up Despite Appeal” and today, the U-T editorial board screamed: “Water Conservation Needed, Even Here”

Even the U-T editors thought something was fishy.

San Diego County Water Authority Board Chair Gary Croucher issued a statement this week saying the region has reduced water use by nearly 50 percent in the last three decades, calling it an “extraordinary job.” He said residents should “all be proud” of that long-term track record of water conservation, but added, “We need to do more to help eliminate water waste during this epic drought.”

It’s a different tack for an agency that because of its great work managing and diversifying water sources has said it has enough supplies to meet the region’s needs through 2045 even through multiple dry years. The day Newsom called for a statewide curtailment on water usage, Sandra Kerl, the general manager of the San Diego County Water Authority, began a statement on his proclamation by saying, “the San Diego region is thankfully drought-safe this summer due to sound planning and decades-long ratepayer investments in new water supplies and storage and adoption of water conservation.”

The U-T board commented, “Not exactly a call to arms.”

We’d say that the water authority people have been so busy patting themselves on the back, that they’ve mismanaged our county response to the drought.

When Newsom asked California residents to reduce water usage by 15%, Sandra Kerl was going around saying Newsom’s request didn’t apply to San Diego County. Incredible.

It was all about putting San Diego’s best foot forward (especially during tourist season). “America’s Finest City” was doing everything right. Nothing to worry about. Those folks escaping the heat from the other states needn’t be concerned about San Diego’s water abundance.

Kerl and Board Chair Gary Croucher were instead telling us what an “extraordinary job” we’ve all done. Local residents should “all be proud.” Kerl explained that due to a “portfolio” of different water supplies and long-term conservation efforts, – her management, we have enough water supply for now, despite the state’s drought.

Balderdash!

Kerl and Croucher appear to be over their collective noggins here. Sure, they said the correct words, we all need to conserve, but when the governor came a knocking with a wake up call, they told us, ‘spit on it!’ Don’t you worry, your pretty little head, San Diego.

Okay, time to hold government feet to the fire. It’s time for Croucher and Kerl to empty their desks and clear out. They both need to resign.