San Diego Group, ‘Save Our Heritage’, Opposes SB 10

The San Diego group, Save Our Heritage Organization (SOHO) is asking San Diegans to contact our State Senators immediately to oppose Senate Bill 10 (SB 10). One problem, of course, is that one of our state senators, Toni Atkins, is a co-sponsor of the bill.

SOHO is extremely concerned that Senator Weiner, the bill’s author, refused to provide any protections for historic resources under this bill. The group stated:

This Planning and zoning: housing development bill is now on its way to the Senate to approve Assembly revisions. If approved, it then goes directly to Governor Newsom for his approval. There are no protections for historic resources in this bill

SOHO strongly urges you to contact your State Senator and vigorously oppose SB 10.

They’ve put together a “Sample Letter”:

Dear Senator NAME:

SB 10 includes no exemptions or protections for designated or potentially historic resources. While there may be differences implemented from city to city, this proposed bill leaves historical resources without any clear protections. This will destroy many older neighborhoods as well as cultural landscapes and historic resources of all types.

We respectfully urge you to OPPOSE SB 10 in the current form.

There are four state senators for our area / county, and here they are:

District 36

Senator Patricia C. Bates

169 Saxony Rd, Suite 103

Encinitas CA 92024

(760) 642-0809

https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/ContactPopup.php?district=SD36

District 38

Senator Brian W. Jones

500 Fesler Street, Suite 201

El Cajon CA 92020

Phone: (619) 596-3136

https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/ContactPopup.php?district=SD38

District 39

Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins

1350 Front Street, Suite 4061

San Diego, CA 92101

Phone: (619) 645-3133

Fax: (619) 645-3144

https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/ContactPopup.php?district=SD39

District 40

Senator Ben Hueso

303 H Street, Ste 200

Chula Vista, CA 91910

Phone: (619) 409-7690

Fax: (619) 409-7688

https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/ContactPopup.php?district=SD40

SB 10 Planning and zoning: housing development: density – Read the bill HERE.