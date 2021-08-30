San Diego Group, ‘Save Our Heritage’, Opposes SB 10

The San Diego group, Save Our Heritage Organization (SOHO) is asking San Diegans to contact our State Senators immediately to oppose Senate Bill 10 (SB 10). One problem, of course, is that one of our state senators, Toni Atkins, is a co-sponsor of the bill.
SOHO is extremely concerned that Senator Weiner, the bill’s author, refused to provide any protections for historic resources under this bill. The group stated:
This Planning and zoning: housing development bill is now on its way to the Senate to approve Assembly revisions. If approved, it then goes directly to Governor Newsom for his approval. There are no protections for historic resources in this bill
SOHO strongly urges you to contact your State Senator and vigorously oppose SB 10.
They’ve put together a “Sample Letter”:
Dear Senator NAME:
SB 10 includes no exemptions or protections for designated or potentially historic resources. While there may be differences implemented from city to city, this proposed bill leaves historical resources without any clear protections. This will destroy many older neighborhoods as well as cultural landscapes and historic resources of all types.
We respectfully urge you to OPPOSE SB 10 in the current form.
There are four state senators for our area / county, and here they are:
District 36
Senator Patricia C. Bates
169 Saxony Rd, Suite 103
Encinitas CA 92024
(760) 642-0809
https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/ContactPopup.php?district=SD36
District 38
Senator Brian W. Jones
500 Fesler Street, Suite 201
El Cajon CA 92020
Phone: (619) 596-3136
https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/ContactPopup.php?district=SD38
District 39
Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins
1350 Front Street, Suite 4061
San Diego, CA 92101
Phone: (619) 645-3133
Fax: (619) 645-3144
https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/ContactPopup.php?district=SD39
District 40
Senator Ben Hueso
303 H Street, Ste 200
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Phone: (619) 409-7690
Fax: (619) 409-7688
https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/ContactPopup.php?district=SD40
SB 10 Planning and zoning: housing development: density – Read the bill HERE.
