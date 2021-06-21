Remembering Marv

by Ernie McCray

Lost my favorite teammate

of all time:

Marv Dutt.

We haven’t, over the years,

kept in touch

but I have fond memories

of how he could,

no matter what,

get the ball to me

with that instinct

great passers have

of rewarding you

as long as you keep

moving to a great

spot on the floor to be.

Like on my 46 point night

he dished me so many passes

in stride,

in between

double teams

and triple teams

and downright

assault and battery,

with precision,

making it a night

of history

and fun

and we’d

get back on defense

on the run,

flashing each other

that nod

that says

“Great play!”

In those moments

we were happy

as two workers

cashing checks

full of bonuses

on payday.

Oh, we chalked up

a few doozies

in our day

and I’m blessed

to have had him

as a teammate,

as a major contributor

to the accolades

I’ve enjoyed

since we played,

so, his spirit

is with me

in the

Hall of Fame

and “Ring of Honor”

at the U of A.

In a big way.

I can hear, Fred Enke,

our coach, yelling his frequent mantra:

“Get the ball to Ernie, dammit!”

Marv more than heard him,

I would say.

RIP, buddy.

You left it all on the court

the way you played.