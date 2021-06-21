Ocean Beach Garden Tour – Sat., June 26

Enjoy ocean views and sea breezes on this garden tour in the beautiful Ocean Beach community. Known best for its pier, sandy shores and colorful history, Ocean Beach is also a gardener’s paradise. Stately palms and araucaria trees rise into blue skies while hillside home gardens abound in a wide array of plants that flourish in the microclimate of this coastal area.
The tour offers variety and a window on the horticultural talents of artists and master gardeners. Proceeds of this tour will help to support scholarships for horticulture students and a school garden program.
San Diego Floral Association Garden Tour
Vistas and Verandahs: Gardens of Ocean Beach
Saturday, June 26, 2021 — 10:00 – 4:00
Tickets: online at sdfloral.org
Also at Coastal Sage Gardening, Mission Hills Nursery, Walter Andersen, San Diego and Poway
$25 in advance; $30 day of tour sales –1998 Venice St.
Details: Floral Association website: sdfloral.org
