Midway Planners In ‘Shock’ After Navy’s Presentation of 5 Options for NAVWAR Site

By Geoff Page

The Navy gave its very first public presentation of its potential plans for redeveloping the old SPAWAR site on Pacific Highway to the Midway-Pacific Highway Planning Group, Wednesday, May 19.

The details of the Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS, were recently made public and reactions have been intense because of the density and building heights in some of the alternates the Navy’s EIS contains.

The Navy has five possible alternate plans for the site, some of which include buildings 240 feet tall and others with buildings 350 feet tall. That difference of 110 feet, it turns out, would be required on two of the five alternates because two of the alternate plans incorporate 315,000 square feet for SANDAG’s “Grand Central Station” project. When there is less room to build on, the solution is to build higher.

The possibility of buildings 350 feet tall would be a direct consequence of SANDAG’s push to build a Grand Central Station on the site.

Before relating what the Navy had to say, a little review is helpful because the naming gets confusing. The project consists of two properties collectively named NAVWAR and also referred to as the Old Town Campus (OTC). The old SPAWARs site, the collection of huge buildings on Pacific Highway that were used to manufacture bombers in WWII, is called OTC Site 1.

OTC Site 2 is the property behind Walter Anderson’s Nursery and bordered by Midway Drive. It looks like a large parking lot with some military vehicles parked on it surrounded by a cyclone fence. The proposed developments involve both sites.

Speaking for the Navy was Greg Geisen who repeatedly emphasized two things, that the buildings would not necessarily be as tall as the presentation showed and that the Navy is yearning for public input.

Unfortunately, it seems most agencies have learned to play the game of “public input.” They make a big deal of showing they have an elaborate process to take public comments. Box checked. But, often it is just for show as the outcome is preordained, like Campbell and her deal with the travel industry about vacation rentals.

The building height was clearly a sore point that Geisen addressed immediately with a ready explanation. He said the Navy’s EIS was intended to provide as large a development “envelope” as possible. This would ensure that the Navy would never need to go back and amend its EIS. It did not mean that 350-foot tall buildings would ever be built, he said. But, he could not give any assurance that buildings would not be that tall.

The Navy’s explanation did not satisfy anyone. Most people would have a hard time trusting a public agency and the military has the ability to do whatever it wants, and usually does. The public would probably be more accepting of the proposals had they not included such tall buildings and so much density.

Five Proposals

The Navy refers to Alternate #1 as the “Do Nothing” option. They are clearly not in favor of this option. The “Do Nothing” refers to develop or not – it does not mean to actually do nothing. This alternate involves some millions in expenditures to demolish one of the big buildings, upgrade the existing facility, and spend money on maintenance. These millions would come from the federal government.

Geisen made sure to emphasize, as does the Navy’s PowerPoint show, that our tax dollars would pay for Alternate #1, while none of the other four alternates would cost the taxpayers anything. The message was that Alternate #1 is clearly folly.

The following table compares the plans for residential, commercial, retail, hotels, and a transit center uses of the five alternates. The Navy’s preferred alternate is #4, which is shaded in the table. Alternates #4 and #5 are the only two with a transit center and building heights of 350 feet. Alternate #4 has the highest density for every use category too.

Altogether, the Navy’s site is about 3.3 million square feet, around 70 acres. Obviously, the square footages in the table do not represent the square footage of the property.

The Navy requires 1,694,268 square feet for its operations consisting of the following:

845,326/SF – Secure office space

29,156/SF – Secure auditorium space

24,172/SF – Warehouse

165,614/SF – Lab space

630,000 – Parking

Two observations. The 630,000 square feet of parking was the same on every proposal. One would think, with the addition of a transit center, that number could have been significantly reduced in alternates #4 and #5. It was not.

Geisen explained that the Navy plans to move a lot of operations now housed in the existing buildings to other bases including Miramar and Naval Base Point Loma.

“Key Resources Analyzed” in the EIS

The Navy’s four “Key Resources” are:

Traffic & Transportation

Air

Visual

Cultural & Historic.

The analysis of impacts to traffic and transportation determined there would be a significant impact if any of alternates #2 through #5 were chosen. Hopefully, they did not spend a great deal of time and money on that analysis or the “mitigation” strategies they laid out.

To mitigate the traffic and transportation impacts, they had three suggestions. The first was to “modify intersection layouts.” Looking at the site, it’s hard to see what intersection modifications could be made in this constrained location to help handle the huge volume of traffic the development will generate.

Mitigation idea number two was to have Caltrans revise the freeway interchange.

Mitigation idea number three was simply stated as implementing projects that were in the Midway community plan. It is hard to imagine the community plan would have anything in it that could help mitigate traffic and transportation impacts from a project that did not exist when the community plan was put together.

The mitigation strategies were not only weak, they all depended on other agencies doing something, like Caltrans. There was no talk of providing funds for Caltrans to revise its interchange or the city of San Diego to modify intersection layouts. SANDAG has priced the Grand Central Station alone at $4 billion and wants a bond to raise the cash. Where will the money come from for the mitigations? This is not the Navy’s problem.

The other “key resource” worth noting was “Visual.” When the first copies of the Navy’s presentation surfaced, the section dealing with the visual impacts garnered the most attention. The 3D animations showing the building heights of four development alternatives set into the surrounding real estate were shocking.

Interestingly, the pictures in the Navy’s presentation to the Midway group were distinctly different. The bottom half of the five pictures of the five alternates was full of trees. The buildings were much smaller scale and farther off in the distance. There pictures produce much less of a reaction in the viewers, which is, of course, the point. Which version is the most realistic?

The visual impacts were characterized as “significant and unavoidable.” An amazing combination of just three words that actually say, we know this will be a serious visual impact on San Diego but we are going to do it anyway.

The did try to suggest what they called “minimization measures.” Not mitigation for some reason, minimization. These suggestions were:

Building number limit

Building height limit

Stepping down building heights

Creating building gaps

Constructing fewer towers

Create plazas, streets, and spaces “campus like setting”

Certainly, these ideas could help “minimize” the impacts but that will depend on whether or not doing them has an impact on developer profits.

The remaining steps in the Navy’s EIS process are the public comment period, until July 13, publishing the final EIS in late 2021, and publishing a Record of Decision also in late 2021. Geisen emphasized repeatedly that comments have to be in writing to be considered.

At the beginning of the meeting, Geisen said, “I’m not allowed to take public comment in the NEPA process orally at today’s meeting or any other. The only time I can do oral engagement is at designated ones where I have a court reporter to make sure it is accurate.” It seems that a Zoom meeting recording was not considered to be as accurate as court reporter.

To make public comment and find more information, go here

There was not much discussion once the presentation was over. Because there was so much to look at, and because Midway only has one more meeting before the public comment period ends, they formed an ad hoc subcommittee to study the project. The subcommittee will develop whatever comments the group, as a whole, wants to deliver to the Navy, or comments of individual group members.

Chair Cathy Kenton did express some dismay at the 30-year buildout timeline for the development work. The idea of construction going on for 30 years was daunting and she wondered if that buildout timeline could be shortened. This will depend on private developers; there is really no way to influence how long it all will take.

Suffice to say, the Midway group was in shock. They have been anticipating development of the city’s Sports Arena land for years and visions of what that might have looked like, as seen in the development proposal, were tantalizing. Then, the development came to halt because of the state’s affordable housing law.

While that effort stalled, Midway was surprised with this huge new development. Surely the Navy’s revelations about plans for the property will have an effect on the proposal to redevelop the Sports Arena property. The two projects will be competing with each other for residents, businesses, and hotels.

If the Grand Central Station actually happens, Midway could look like the downtowns of many small cities when a WalMart is built on the outskirts if town. With all the transportation at the Navy property, all the action will be at the shops, restaurants, and residences there. This could be a problem for Midway’s future.

SANDAG’s Grand Central Station EIR

In parallel with the Navy’s EIS, SANDAG has an Environmental Impact Report out for comment, specifically for the transit center project. This has been out for some time and the public comment period ends Friday, May 28. Comments can be made here Central Mobility Hub Engagement Site.

San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture

Tracy Dezenzo, of the Ocean Beach Planning and a commissioner on the Arts and Culture commission, provided information about a “toolkit” to help residents and organizations navigate the application process for placing murals within the public right-away. She explained that the city requires any artwork proposed for city property, or property under the city’s jurisdiction, to be reviewed by the Commission for Arts and Culture and be approved by the city.

Dezenzo provided the following link for information on the mural application process and toolkit to get started: Here She also provided her contact information: Tracy Dezenzo, Commissioner for the SD Commission for Arts and Culture tracyld10@cox.