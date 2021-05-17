America Not Racist?

by Ernie McCray

To the premise

that America is not racist

I can hear my mother say

“You could have fooled me”

with all that

sweeping and dusting

and mopping

she did at AT&T

with her Howard University

college degree,

around 66 years

after slavery,

Jim Crow

then at the helm

of Black folk’s

not mattering,

a complaint

still alive today

in the USA.

And it shouldn’t take much

in the form of imagination

to decipher

what, say, a Cherokee

might have to say

on the genocide

his folks suffered

at the hands

of the nation’s settlers,

not to mention

that indigenous tribes

remain colonized

and set aside,

forever decrying

the desecration

of their sacred sites

and being mas-cot-ized,

into a multi-million-dollar enterprise

featuring

unflattering Chief Wahoo

kind of caricatures

sewn onto

caps and hats and jerseys

donned by fans

chanting “wo-oh-oh’

and tomahawk chopping,

unsensitized

to the proud people

they’re dehumanizing

with their playful war cries.

That’s racism

in the sight of loving eyes.

And how can

the same

not be said

in response to the shame

regarding

folks of Asian descent

being stigmatized

by ignorant misunderstandings

and vicious lies

that tie them

to the

spread of a deadly disease?

And what about

how native Hawaiians

are mostly portrayed

as laid back

and happy-go-lucky

in movies and TV;

how Muslims

and Jews

have been looked down upon

as a rule

through much of

the nation’s history;

how paper towels were thrown

to Puerto Ricans

who needed

shelter from

the heavy torrential rains

and flooding

accompanying the

crushing winds of Maria

a Category 5 hurricane.

What else other than racism

could possibly explain

Mexican children

being caged

under a bridge

in El Paso

or American born Latinos

being told

to go back to Mexico

for speaking Español?

How is all of this

not evidence

that racism is rooted

in America’s very soul

like a cancer

that’s metastasized

out of control.

And the bigger question is

how can denying

that it exists

allow us to get rid of it?

Oh, we need answers quick.