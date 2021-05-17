America Not Racist?

by Ernie McCray
To the premise
that America is not racist
I can hear my mother say
“You could have fooled me”
with all that
sweeping and dusting
and mopping
she did at AT&T
with her Howard University
college degree,
around 66 years
after slavery,
Jim Crow
then at the helm
of Black folk’s
not mattering,
a complaint
still alive today
in the USA.
And it shouldn’t take much
in the form of imagination
to decipher
what, say, a Cherokee
might have to say
on the genocide
his folks suffered
at the hands
of the nation’s settlers,
not to mention
that indigenous tribes
remain colonized
and set aside,
forever decrying
the desecration
of their sacred sites
and being mas-cot-ized,
into a multi-million-dollar enterprise
featuring
unflattering Chief Wahoo
kind of caricatures
sewn onto
caps and hats and jerseys
donned by fans
chanting “wo-oh-oh’
and tomahawk chopping,
unsensitized
to the proud people
they’re dehumanizing
with their playful war cries.
That’s racism
in the sight of loving eyes.
And how can
the same
not be said
in response to the shame
regarding
folks of Asian descent
being stigmatized
by ignorant misunderstandings
and vicious lies
that tie them
to the
spread of a deadly disease?
And what about
how native Hawaiians
are mostly portrayed
as laid back
and happy-go-lucky
in movies and TV;
how Muslims
and Jews
have been looked down upon
as a rule
through much of
the nation’s history;
how paper towels were thrown
to Puerto Ricans
who needed
shelter from
the heavy torrential rains
and flooding
accompanying the
crushing winds of Maria
a Category 5 hurricane.
What else other than racism
could possibly explain
Mexican children
being caged
under a bridge
in El Paso
or American born Latinos
being told
to go back to Mexico
for speaking Español?
How is all of this
not evidence
that racism is rooted
in America’s very soul
like a cancer
that’s metastasized
out of control.
And the bigger question is
how can denying
that it exists
allow us to get rid of it?
Oh, we need answers quick.
Not all descendants of European ancestors are unaware, Ernie. But nothing seems to have changed in the corporate world has it?
Report Reveals Major Corporations Are Funding Lawmakers Behind Anti-Democracy Bills
“It is now more urgent than ever to build a just transition away from fossil fuels and fight off attacks against protest and our freedom to vote, so that we can have a planet our communities can thrive on.”
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/05/10/report-reveals-major-corporations-are-funding-lawmakers-behind-anti-democracy-bills
sealintheSelkirks
Once again, Ernie, your words speak truth. Maybe the orange fascist did us a favor by peeling back the layer to expose the rot of racism that, as you point out has metastasized through the land.
It has motivated some of us to engage in some hard conversations, but the rest are simply living in self-righteous denial.
Good piece.
Thanks.
Irina
RIGHT ON HERMANO! The legacy of RACISM still afflicts this nation that professes EQUAL JUSTICE FOR ALL.