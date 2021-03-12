San Diego Does Not Have the Money or Staff to Fix OB and Point Loma Street Lights … Nor Anybody Else’s

Residents along Abbott Street in Ocean Beach have been complaining about street lights that need repair for a long time. So have residents near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard – especially since the pandemic as the cliffs have become a magnet for people and cars at night.

And now we find out the city just doesn’t have the money nor the staff to make the needed street light repairs.

City officials report that about 8% of the city’s 54,000 streetlights have open service notifications and are in need of repairs. A study by a local media group found there have been more than 5,000 complaints across the city about street lights from September 2020 through January of this year. The most complaints came from Point Loma, PB and downtown.

Financial advisors are telling the city council they need almost $264 million over the next 5 years to to install new streetlights, make electrical updates, and replace aging poles and fixtures.

Problems plaguing city residents include trying for more than a year to get a local street light repaired; the city’s Get It Done app not being effective and saying “in process” on problems for over 6 months after being reported; and streetlights that never turn off, unnecessarily using electricity during the day.

The Transportation and Stormwater Department, responsible for streetlights, face an aging infrastructure, staffing challenges due to COVID-19 and the sometimes complex nature of fixing streetlights.

inewsource reports:

Often, streetlight repairs are not as simple as changing light bulbs. “There is a diagnostic process, and then also the wiring’s underground,” said Anthony Santacroce, a Transportation and Stormwater Department spokesperson. “There’s a lot of variables associated with fixing streetlights, so that really adds to the length of it and furthermore adds to the confusion.”

When one light goes out, extensive repairs could be needed, he said. That’s because many of the city’s lights exist on circuits and have underground wiring. Much like a string of Christmas tree lights, when one goes out the entire series of lights could need to be fixed. When that happens, the solutions become complex and could take as long as road reconstruction or pipe replacement, Santacroce said.

Engineering, design, permits, staff time and funding issues all come into play. Streetlight repair costs also have been rising. The report published last month noted the average cost to install new streetlights is up from $25,000 per pole to $44,000.

Fixes have been slow in part due to staffing challenges, which have been significant during the pandemic, Santacroce said. About one in six city employees has had to miss work because they had COVID-19 or had to quarantine, according to city data provided last month, leaving many departments that handle city services short-staffed.

The city has 28 full-time streetlight positions. Of that, the department has five openings for electricians and one equipment operator opening. Another two positions are filled by employees with injuries, leaving just 20 staffers working full schedules. Retirements, time off due to the pandemic and retention problems have all affected the team, Santacroce said. The city has also lost some streetlight workers to other agencies that pay higher salaries, he said.

San Diego voters have been notorious for decades for rejecting city taxes to improve the infrastructure. The sparkling weather should be enough. Didn’t Newport Ave get a whole new string of street lights a mere 6 years ago?

So, what is the answer? Is there one?

Why not fix those that need repair within a more immediate clear timeline, and worry about the larger picture later?

Is privatization of our infrastructure the answer? Allow those who can afford it help sponsor individual street lights to get them fixed? Of course not!

Another tax?

Explore ways to make our street lights solar-powered? (If I can have solar-powered lights for my yard, why can’t the city do something similar?)

Let’s get our top engineers, scientists, electricians and community advocates together and figure this out. But maybe it’s just a simple money problem. Time to tax those “good actor” owners of short-term vacation rentals to help us pay for our services which they and their guests enjoy.