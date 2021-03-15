Rapper Mellow’s Epiphany of Love and Hope

by Ernie McCray
One day
Rapper Mellow,
known for his
smooth flow
was kicking it in his studio,
free stylin’,
spittin’ lyrics
‘bout
nigga this
and nigga that
and bitches and hos
and who
had more
riches and fame,
more game,
on Hip-Hop’s
MC totem pole,
his usual groove,
don’t you know,
what he uses
to get the world
off its seat
and on its feet,
noddin’ and dippin’
and moving
to funky hypnotic
rap beats,
that truly were amazing.
But as Mellow
played with
soul stirring
cadences
and tongue twisting phrasing
that day,
he didn’t know
that an awakening was
heading his way,
something Twilight Zone-like
in a way,
sounds of protests
rising from the
street below
his window,
chants of:
“I can’t breathe,”
“Defund the police”
and rapidly
there surfaced
a lingering memory of
a brotha
taking his last breath
under the weight of
“The Man’s” knee,
a so-called
keeper of the peace,
and he saw
in his mind’s eye
the rise
of White supremacy,
malicious terrifying
yahoos creating crimes
against humanity
trying to get society
to take giant steps backwards
to how things used to be,
panicking,
frightened to death
of becoming the minority
and, suddenly,
Mellow felt
the burdens
of the troubles
of the world
and his emotions
began to
swirl and rush
and stir
like crashing waves at high tide,
like
G-forces
on a
roller coaster ride,
and by the time
the day’s sunlight
gave way to
the darkness
in the night,
things had quieted
and an idea came to Mellow,
softly
like a feather
riding a gentle
ocean breeze,
teasing him,
coaxing him
to maybe try something new
musically,
and he thought of how
he could
put a spin
on the state
Planet Earth is in
and sat down
and commenced to pen
songs with themes of love.
For children,
the innocent,
the recipients
of what the past has sent,
solid evidence
that not much time
has been spent
on making right
our discontents,
and he imagined
the young ones,
as he hummed
and sang his lines,
listening with open eyes
and questioning minds,
letting his lyrics
sink in
their consciences
like water soaking in
sand that’s already
dampened,
lyrics intended
to get them to view their curiosities
and intuitions
as rich natural resources
to be mined
for answers
to all the dreams
of peace
and harmony
that have been
deferred or denied
to humankind
throughout time,
lyrics created to
set a spark
in them
that might
help them
lift humanity out of the dark
into the bright
promising light
of a promising new age,
a departure
from our hateful ways,
our legacies of
us versus them
in a caste system
that divides us
by the colors of our skin
and our ethnicities
and nationalities
and sexualities,
and along our
beliefs and creeds…
If not them, who indeed?
Seems Mellow had
what’s called an epiphany,
a wonderful
illuminating reality
compelling him
to plant the seed
that our children need
to bring to the world
the hope and love
it needs.
And it came
to his mind
at just the right time.
In the nick of time.
{ 0 comments… add one now }