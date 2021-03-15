Man Shot in Ocean Beach for Refusing to Turn Over Cellphone

A man standing on the corner of Abbott and Lotus streets in Ocean Beach early Sunday, March 14, was shot in the hand and stomach after he refused to turn his phone over to a robber.

The 48 year old victim was approached about 12:45 am by a young White man who demanded that he turn over his cellphone.

When the unidentified victim refused, the other man fired a weapon. The bullet appeared to penetrate through the victim’s hand and entered his lower abdomen. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening by paramedics.

The suspect was last seen headed north on Abbott Street in a dark sedan. He was described as a skinny White man between 20 to 25 years old and about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing dark clothing.

San Diego police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

News sources:

San Diego Union-Tribune

Fox5