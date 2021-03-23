Low-Income San Diegans Encouraged to Apply for Rental Relief

San Diego officials – including Mayor Todd Gloria – are encouraging city residents to apply for an $83 million rental relief program that launched last week.

The City of San Diego COVID-19 Housing Stability Assistance Program can pay up to 80 percent of past-due rent and utility bills for families with household incomes at or below 80 percent of the area median income — which is about $92,400 a year for a family of four or $64,700 for an individual.

To qualify, renters must show that at least one member of the household lost wages due to COVID-19. The program will pay 80 percent of unpaid rent from April 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021 — if the landlord agrees to waive the remaining 20 percent.

If the landlord declines, the program pays 25 percent of the past-due rent.

Officials said the program will prioritize households making an annual income at or below 50 percent of the area median income — $57,750 a year for a family of four or $40,450 a year for an individual. Also, people who have been unemployed for more than 90 days w| priority.

Only residents of the city of San Diego are eligible. Families who already receive rental assistance, such as Section 8, are not eligible.

People can apply online at sdhc.org, or if they don’t have access to the Internet or need assistance, they can call (619) 535-6921. The program is funded by a federal award from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

About 10,252 applications have been received, including 4,815 completed since March 15, said Richard C. Gentry, CEO of the San Diego Housing Commission. Most applicants earned less than the 50 percent median income threshold, he said.

This is a public service announcement – reposted from San Diego Union-Tribune