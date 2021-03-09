Celebrating International Women’s Day in Mexico City

Ginnette Riquelme, of the Associated Press, has a photo that’s news itself. A woman protester was captured just before throwing a Molotov cocktail during a Women’s Rights demonstration in Mexico City. This is how women celebrated International Women’s Day in that city.

From today’s San Diego Union-Tribune:

Volatile protests engulfed Mexico’s capital on Monday as police clashed with thousands of feminist activists calling for an end to what they say is a crisis of violence against women.

In Mexico City’s central square, known as the Zocalo, police tear-gassed protesters who defaced city office buildings and used crow bars and hammers to tear down parts of a 12 foot-tall steel barrier erected around the National Palace, the center of Mexico’s federal government and the home of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. At least 15 police officers and multiple women were reported injured.

