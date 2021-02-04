OB Mainstreet Association Annual Award Winners

This year, the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association’s Annual Awards Celebration went virtual – but it still went. Here is what OBMA said:

Just like everything else this year our awards celebration looks much different. But in the spirit of making Lemonade out of Lemons we decided the show must go on. We are presenting awards to some of the businesses in Ocean Beach who made Lemonade out of Lemons in 2020 and showcased their OB Spirit.

OBMA Annual Award Celebration Winners

Clean & Safe Committee Awards go to:

Lighthouse Ice Cream for consistently keeping their storefront clean.

Mallorys Furniture for consistently keeping their storefront clean.

Vili’s Health Bar for consistently keeping their storefront clean.

and the online voting winner is Lighthouse Ice Cream!

Economic Vitality Committee Awards go to:

OBTV for positively showcasing businesses throughout Ocean Beach.

South Coast Surf Shop for quickly pivoting to online sales and a unique virtual shopping experience.

Stronghold for reinventing their business to provide outdoor fitness classes and family friendly activities.

Synergy for navigating their way through 20220 and providing a fun rooftop fitness experience.

Seems to Me for quickly producing fantastic masks in fun colors and fabrics.

and the online voting winner is OBTV!

Design Committee Awards go to:

Apogee for their new storefront design, window display and roll-up security door.

Auer CBD for their beautiful interior tile & bright and light exterior design.

BBQ House for their attractive outdoor seating.

Dirty Birds for their comfortable and dynamic outdoor dining space.

Hodad’s for their fun outdoor dining space.

La Doña for their beautiful patio space and overall design.

Lucy’s Tavern for their fun outdoor dining space.

Mad Munch for their creative interior mural of Ocean Beach.

Mother’s Tavern for best use of their parking lot for outdoor dining.

OB Noodle House Bar 1502 for their spacious and dynamic outdoor dining space.

Raglan Public House for designing an inviting outdoor dining space and fun take-out food window.

Sunnie’s Mexican Café for their sidewalk café with new bright tables and chairs.

3rd Corner for the best use of their parking lot for outdoor dining.

and the online voting winner is Raglan Public House!

Promotion Committee Awards go to:

Ocean Beach Business Center for being a great asset to the community and quickly pivoting their business during 2020.

Raglan Public House for never missing a beat in reinventing their business multiple times during 2020.

Stronghold for promoting changes their business made to survive and thrive during 2020.

Synergy for promoting the changes their business made to survive and thrive during 2020.

Newbreak Church for opening their space and assisting local businesses to help them remain open during 2020.

and the online voting winner is Ocean Beach Business Center!

OB Team Player of the Year Awards go to:

Steve & Teresa Mallory for their generous contributions to OBMA programs and events throughout the year.

Ocean Beach Town Council for reimaging the holidays and continuing Ocean Beach’s holiday traditions.

Board of Directors Award goes to:

Tevia Oskin in appreciation for her many years of service and dedication on behalf of the OB MainStreet Association.

And last but not least

The Community Award…

for the business the community felt best exemplified the OB spirit and made lots of Lemonade out of Lemons in 2020 is…

Ocean Beach Business Center!