Meet the First Woman Mayor of Tijuana – San Diego Mayor Gloria Just Did

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria just met the “new” mayor of Tijuana – Karla Ruiz MacFarland. She is the city of 2 million’s first woman mayor.

The two mayors met Tuesday, Feb. 16, virtually, and they both pledged to strengthen the cross-border relationship between the two cities, including safety measures for the pandemic. In a news release, Gloria said:

“Our relationship with Tijuana is about much more than trade or economics –- it’s about people. Our cities are inextricably linked, and it’s more important than ever for the leadership of our two cities to work together during these times.”

He will work with the new Tijuana mayor to “ensure the health, safety, and sustainability of our megaregion and stand united on issues of immigration, commerce, and cross-border pollution.”

In a press release by Gloria’s office, the two mayors called out the significance of the meeting, as both mayors represent firsts: the first person of color and LGBT elected mayor of San Diego and the first female mayor in Tijuana. Mayor Ruiz MacFarland said:

“We will work together to support our communities on both sides of the border to strengthen the economic and social bond in the region.”

Last October, Ruiz MacFarland made history when she became Tijuana’s first female mayor, taking over for Arturo González Cruz, who stepped away from office to seek the state government candidacy for his Morena political party. As the former secretary of municipal education, she functioned as suplente or “substitute” for the elected mayor, González Cruz. Her term lasted less than a month since González Cruz returned unexpectedly to resume his mayoral duties. He has since left office again.

No stranger to politics, Ruiz is the daughter of Mexican state Attorney General Guillermo Ruiz Hernández. Her platform includes plans to tackle tough issues such as Tijuana safety, gun violence and unity, saying “we’re looking at programs where we are together not divided.”

“I love San Diego, and I love Tijuana,” Ruiz said. She added, “I feel very emotional, it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or woman at this point in 2020, it’s a matter of responsibility.” Ruiz wrote on facebook:

“I will have a transparent government, open doors and we will continue to be a government of welfare and social justice. Always willing to do my best for my city. I want history to write my name, as the first Mayor who worked to contribute to the transformation of Tijuana and the transformation of Mexico.”

In their virtual meeting, Gloria and Ruiz discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected residents and businesses in the border region and pledged to continue to promote safety to reduce the spread. They both also promised to advocate together for the border region in their respective nations’ capitols, when is safe to do so just as their predecessors have done in the past.

News sources:

San Diego Union-Tribune

CBS8