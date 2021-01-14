Where Are We With Ideals of Liberty and Justice for All?

by Ernie McCray

I could only shake my head

as I took in the

storming rampage

of rage

that took place

at “The People’s House,”

the U.S. Capitol Building,

in D.C.,

the other day:

Anarchists,

mostly White,

scaling a historic

architectural masterpiece’s wall

then flooding its hallowed halls

with kind of a

symbiotic fusion

of malice and lunacy,

an insurrection

under the direction

of a president’s

seditious fairy tales

of voter corruption,

terrorists enraptured

in the haze of his

maniacal seduction,

carrying

nooses

and guns

and poles,

tearing

and smashing,

posing

and taking selfies,

and spraying mace

in the faces

of the federal police,

dragging and beating

them

and crushing one of them

in a doorway,

going after journalists

as they captured,

in words and pictures,

such an explosion

of moral decay

and it blew me away

that most of these

bonafide enemies of the people

walked away alive

that day

because I

couldn’t help but think

how if

a Black mob

or a Brown mob

or a Red mob

or a Yellow mob

tried marching up to that building

with that level of rage,

bent on

overrunning the government

in their dissent,

they wouldn’t make it

over a fence,

let alone,

climb a wall

and storm a hall.

Bodies would

be strewn along sidewalks

and streets,

soon to be featured

in obituaries

and racist tweets,

seen as beasts

who dared to sing

“No Justice! No Peace!”

It’s painful to have

to have to make such a call

but more of our citizens

now, know,

that I’m not the least bit wrong

at all.

So, we Americans

just might

want to look

at this disastrous

failed attempted coup

against our country

and ask ourselves

at this stage of a

still new century:

“Where are we

with ideals of

‘Liberty and Justice for All?’”