Surfing Off the Big Jetty – By ACE

ACE – or Albert C Elliott – has shared some New Year surfing pics. And here they are – ‘surfing off the big jetty,’ in color and black & white – the days of the storm surf.
The photos were taken Jan. 16-Jan.18, 2021, at Dog Beach.
Ace really captures the magic of the “JETTY”: formerly on his board; now by his lens!
Art lives.