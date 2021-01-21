Surfing Off the Big Jetty – By ACE

by on January 21, 2021 · 1 comment

in Ocean Beach

ACE – or Albert C Elliott – has shared some New Year surfing pics. And here they are – ‘surfing off the big jetty,’ in color and black & white – the days of the storm surf.

The photos were taken Jan. 16-Jan.18, 2021, at Dog Beach.

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

Avatar Douglas Blackwood January 21, 2021 at 2:46 pm

Ace really captures the magic of the “JETTY”: formerly on his board; now by his lens!
Art lives.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Older Article: