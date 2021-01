Time for a little schmaltz

By Judi Curry

I’m so glad this year is over,

It hasn’t been the best,

Sometimes it was so unbelievable

I had to think things were said in jest.

This next year must be better,

It certainly can’t be worse,

Just wear your mask, stay 6 feet away

So we do not end up in a hearse.

Keep your positive thinking,

In whatever you may do,

May you have a Happy New Year,

That’s my wish for you.