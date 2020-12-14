OB Town Council Now Accepting Candidate Statements for the 2021 Board Election

By Jon Carr – Vice-President of the OB Town Council

The Ocean Beach Town Council (OBTC) Board of Directors is now accepting Candidate Statements for the 2021 board election.

If you would like to take your community involvement to the next level, here’s a great opportunity to do so.

As a volunteer OBTC Director you would help to plan and organize the many local OB events produced by the Town Council. You will also serve as an elected voice communicating the views and needs of the community to the appropriate agencies, be at the forefront of community discussions, take appropriate action on community issues and be a leader in promoting the general betterment of Ocean Beach.

There are 15 seats on the Board of Directors. OBTC members elect Board Members for two-year terms. Half of the Board stands for election every year.

This year, eight seats are up for election. If you would like to be considered for candidacy, please submit your Candidate Statement here no later than Monday, January 25, 2021 at 11:59pm.

Candidate Statements should consist of your reasons for wanting to serve on the board of directors as well as any relevant qualifications for serving on a nonprofit board of directors.

Candidate Statements will be delivered to OBTC voting members and a virtual candidate forum will be held at our January public meeting on January 27, 2021 at 7pmfor candidates to introduce themselves to the board and the general public.

Eligible candidates for the OBTC Board of Directors must be over 18 years of age, paid-in-full bronze level OBTC members (as of January 25, 2021), and either live, work, own property, or operate a business in Ocean Beach. Voting for this election will take place from Thursday, January 28th – Friday, February 5th at 11:59pm. Election results will be certified and announced by February 10, 2021.

The Ocean Beach Town Council is a community-based nonprofit 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to expressing the will of Ocean Beach residents and representing the welfare of the community. For more information, please contact info@obtowncouncil.org or visit the OBTC website .