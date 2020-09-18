OB Rag Anniversary Party Is Here and Now!

This is the place – for the OB Rag online party for the 50th anniversary of the first OB Rag, published Sept. 17, 1970.

So join us! Come on in and make comments – post memories, observations, give greetings to friends and most of all send good vibes. We’re doing this for an hour … from 7 to 8 pm.

The party is also happening on OB Rag facebook. We’ll be monitoring both sites …

Meanwhile, peruse the articles about OB Rag and OB history that were posted this week.

Early History of the OB Rag and of Ocean Beach grassroots activism in the first half of the 1970s. The “Save Collier Park” battle, the emergence of the alternatives, the beginning of the anti-development movement …

The very first OB Rag – scanned and unedited – the language is hilarious – so be prepared.

Then there’s how the people of OB stopped the jetty 50 summers ago, with great OB Rag quotes from 1970-72.

One of the things I personally wanted to do tonight is try to list all the wonderful people who worked on the first OB Rag, 1970 to 1975.