Next Debate – Put Both in a Sound-Proof Box; If a Quiz Show Can Do It, So Can Debate Commission

We’ve just learned that “After a chaotic and nearly unwatchable first presidential debate that devolved into interruptions and insults, mostly by Trump, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it would look into changing the format of the remaining debates.”

Okay! I say, put both of them in a box. A soundproof box where the moderator can regulate the microphones and what the contestants can hear.

If a television quiz show could do it, so can the Commission on Presidential Debates.

From the Washington Post, today:

The televised debates are supposed to be “for the benefit of the American electorate,” the commission said in a statement Wednesday, implying that Tuesday night’s unruly slugfest did not achieve that goal.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues. The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly,” the statement continued.

During the 98-minute debate, there was an interruption every minute, according to an analysis by The Fix’s Aaron Blake. Trump was responsible for 71 of them, Biden 22.

Twenty-One was an American game show originally hosted by Jack Barry that aired on NBC from 1956 to 1958. The two contestants competed against each other in separate isolation booths. According to wikipedia, “The program became notorious when it was found to be rigged as part of the 1950s quiz show scandals, which nearly caused the demise of the entire genre in the wake of United States Senate investigations. The 1994 movie Quiz Show is based on these events. A new version of the show aired on NBC in 2000 with Maury Povich as host.”

Whoa! Does that just throw out my whole argument?