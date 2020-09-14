Being Grateful for What I Can Be Grateful For

by Ernie McCray

I remember when

my grandfather

would talk to me

during those times

when the world’s

troubles and woes,

the likes of

extreme poverty

the fear of A-bombs

and Jim Crow

were keeping everybody

on their toes,

he’d say,

“No matter

how life was going,

you need to know

we’d best

be grateful

for anything|

we can be grateful for” so

I’m grateful,

especially as I age,

for the simplest

of life’s delights,

like this

really nice play

I saw on TNT

the other night,

a no-look pass

leading to

a nice shot off the glass,

a thing of beauty

to see.

Had me yelling “Whoo”

to my big screen TV.

So grateful to, still,

in my autumn years,

feel such

joyful energy;

to still

not want to

put down a novel

that’s full of

clever twists and turns

and mysteries

that take your mind

this-away

and that-away

to an array

of places you’ve very likely

never been;

to still

get lost

in the grip

of a breathtaking

movie or a play

or enjoy a hike

in the woods

on a not too hot

sunny day

or a trip

to some distant place

that carries

your worries away

as you try to get a sense

of another culture

in some way,

creating memories of a lifetime

each day of your stay.

I feel grateful

every time I find

humor in a joke,

every time

I sit with a friend

for a toke,

every time

someone says to me

“I like what you wrote,”

every time

I hear Andra Day

play artistically with a note

with all her

sweet nuances

and lush hues,

every time

I close my eyes listening

and grooving to

Miles Davis’s

“Bitches Brew”

or Pavarotti

singing with another

tenor or two,

every time

Maceo Parker

gets me up on my feet

to a funky beat

“shaking everything I’ve got”

even when I don’t want to.

And, right now,

with the world

suffering in fear for its life,

I’m grateful,

very grateful,

for all the young people

out on our streets

keeping hope alive

while I’m still alive.

When it comes to gratefulness,

I think my grandfather was right.