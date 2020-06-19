Torrey Pines on 4600 Block of Saratoga in Ocean Beach Are Dead

Locals, neighbors and Ocean Beach tree-lovers had feared it for months. Now, it’s official. The Torrey Pines on the 4600 block of Saratoga are dead.

A press statement from Jen Campbell’s office made the announcement. And we post it below. A couple of things. It was on behest of the city that Torrey Pines on that block were chopped down back in 2016. (See the “Sordid Saga of the Saratoga Torrey Pines.”) And in fact, there’s been so many efforts by the city to remove the Torreys in OB, that a group formed to “save Peninsula trees.”

UPDATE: The address is the statement was 4652 Saratoga – but the actual address is 4605 Saratoga. 4652 was the exact same address of the Torrey Pine that the city had taken down in 2016. (The photo above is from google maps and I’m not certain when it was taken.) – The address thing has been cleared up; it was a “typo” and the actual address is 4605 Saratoga.)

Be that as it may, the City has once again relied on City of San Diego Forester Brian Widener and his team to make the assessment. Here’s the statement from Campbell’s office:

After a thorough investigation by the City of San Diego Forester Brian Widener and his team, it has been sadly concluded that the torrey pines at 4652 Saratoga Avenue are dead.

“This is an extremely sad day for the Ocean Beach community,” Councilmember Jennifer Campbell said. “The history of those trees, which were planted by residents during the Great Depression to add more cover and vibrancy to an arid landscape, is part of the history of this community. To the generations of Ocean Beach residents who have enjoyed their shade and beauty over the years, you have my deepest condolences.”

The cause of death for the two trees is unknown and currently being investigated. With the spread of invasive beetle species that are decimating tree populations in San Diego from palm trees to torrey pines, removing these two trees as quickly as possible is vital to maintaining the overall health of Ocean Beach’s urban canopy.

“These two large trees provided a great deal of ecosystem benefits that will not be easily replaced, but more importantly the large historical trees represented civic pride for the OB community,” Widener said. “The San Diego Urban Forestry Program continues to plant new street trees at the community’s request.”

Ocean Beach Town Council President Mark Winkie said that it was a sad day for the community.

“The Ocean Beach Town Council is saddened to learn that two of the majestic torrey pine trees on Saratoga Ave. have died and will have to be removed,” Winkie said. “Ocean Beach has a long legacy of protecting our natural environment and these trees have been with us a long time. Unfortunately there is nothing more to do and because of public safety they need to be removed. They will however, be replaced by new trees, that in time will grace Saratoga Ave. with a new canopy and a new story.”

While nothing can replace the memories and history of these two trees, the City of San Diego is working to save some of the Torrey pine wood to provide to local artists at a later date.

“Expanding San Diego’s urban canopy is a key goal to fight climate change, lower pollution and increase our quality of life,” Campbell said. “I hope the newly planted trees will create memories for the next generation of OB residents.”

City contractors are scheduled to remove the two trees by June 26th.