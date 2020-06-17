Congressional Committee Investigates Why San Diego VA Stopped Treatment that Helps Suicidal Vets

by Brad Racino / inewsource / June 17, 2020

Following an inewsource report that the VA San Diego Healthcare System has stopped paying for a drug treatment that helps suicidal veterans, a panel of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs has begun investigating the decision.

El Cajon veteran AJ Williams, featured this month in the inewsource investigation, was interviewed Monday by a staff member from the House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee. A representative from San Diego Congressman Scott Peters’ office also participated.

Williams is one of several veterans pulled from ketamine treatments at a private clinic and ordered back to the VA to be treated with a controversial nasal spray President Donald Trump has touted as “incredible.”

Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic used off label to curb suicidal thoughts in depressed patients resistant to other medications. The San Diego VA has for years authorized and paid for dozens of high-risk veterans to receive the drug at the Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute, a La Jolla clinic operated by Dr. David Feifel, a former UC San Diego psychiatrist and pioneer in the field of ketamine treatment.

