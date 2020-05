More Charts to Worry and Think About – San Diego County COVID Cases and Deaths as of May 21

Here’s more charts to worry and think about – some negative, at least one positive. They’re all from the San Diego Union-Tribune tracking program current as of May 20, and one from today’s issue, current as of May 21.

The first top chart is from today. Compared with last Friday’s chart that we posted, there have been 41 more deaths and 924 new cases.

Here are charts from the SDU-T corona-tracking program. They’re all self-explanatory.