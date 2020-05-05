Calling on My Fellow Citizens to Help Us All Keep Safe

by Ernie McCray
If I have expertise
in anything
it’s kicking back,
chilling,
being at ease.
Why not,
since stress,
can buckle your knees.
But now
after maintaining
my cool
for 82
revolutions
around the sun,
I’ve become kind of an edgy
son-of-a-gun
due to the realization
that the reason
I’ve been able to take things in stride
all my life
is because I’ve
had a fair amount of say
regarding situations
in my life
and now all of a sudden,
during “the situation of my life”
I’ve got to just sit tight
and be my normal
relaxed self
with a touch of fright,
my life in fate’s hand:
in danger,
under siege
as all of humanity
is at war
against a highly
infectious disease –
while
(and here is why
I’m so ill-at-ease),
in moments
we should be
separating ourselves and limiting
our daily activities,
far too many citizens, who’ve never
fought for liberty and justice for all,
are packing heat
and yelling and screaming at governors
and the police
demanding freedom
to run in the streets,
streets
they would not
dare step upon
if bombs of war were falling
from high in the sky;
if the sharp sounds
of rifles firing
and grenades detonating
and machine guns
rat-a-tat-tatting
filled the air,
day and night.
They would be huddled
in their homes
like the rest of us.
Yet, here they are
up against COVID-19,
a virus
that’s eerily silent and unseen,
an infirmity that uses no cunning,
no planning,
letting, as they say,
the game come to it,
relying on a people’s ignorance,
their negligence,
their lack of caring,
their selfishness
and carelessness…
So oblivious
to the obvious,
that winning this war
is up to no one but us,
but that demands,
since we, ourselves,
are the pathway
to the sickness
getting to us,
that we stay
six feet out of each other’s way
and wear masks.
Seems that shouldn’t
be a difficult task
with our lives
on the line.
Such behavior
would sure ease my
worried mind.
