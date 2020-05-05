Calling on My Fellow Citizens to Help Us All Keep Safe

by Ernie McCray

If I have expertise

in anything

it’s kicking back,

chilling,

being at ease.

Why not,

since stress,

can buckle your knees.

But now

after maintaining

my cool

for 82

revolutions

around the sun,

I’ve become kind of an edgy

son-of-a-gun

due to the realization

that the reason

I’ve been able to take things in stride

all my life

is because I’ve

had a fair amount of say

regarding situations

in my life

and now all of a sudden,

during “the situation of my life”

I’ve got to just sit tight

and be my normal

relaxed self

with a touch of fright,

my life in fate’s hand:

in danger,

under siege

as all of humanity

is at war

against a highly

infectious disease –

while

(and here is why

I’m so ill-at-ease),

in moments

we should be

separating ourselves and limiting

our daily activities,

far too many citizens, who’ve never

fought for liberty and justice for all,

are packing heat

and yelling and screaming at governors

and the police

demanding freedom

to run in the streets,

streets

they would not

dare step upon

if bombs of war were falling

from high in the sky;

if the sharp sounds

of rifles firing

and grenades detonating

and machine guns

rat-a-tat-tatting

filled the air,

day and night.

They would be huddled

in their homes

like the rest of us.

Yet, here they are

up against COVID-19,

a virus

that’s eerily silent and unseen,

an infirmity that uses no cunning,

no planning,

letting, as they say,

the game come to it,

relying on a people’s ignorance,

their negligence,

their lack of caring,

their selfishness

and carelessness…

So oblivious

to the obvious,

that winning this war

is up to no one but us,

but that demands,

since we, ourselves,

are the pathway

to the sickness

getting to us,

that we stay

six feet out of each other’s way

and wear masks.

Seems that shouldn’t

be a difficult task

with our lives

on the line.

Such behavior

would sure ease my

worried mind.