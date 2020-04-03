Time for Us to Change

by Ernie McCray

Out of fear

and despair

there are folks

on their knees

in prayer,

pleading for a return

to normalcy

when this nightmarish

coronavirus

health scare

allows us to breathe

more easily –

but it seems

that when

we step into the light

of a new day

we should create,

out of this catastrophe,

a new “normal,”

a new USA –

because

our world

couldn’t possibly

ever be the same

as it’s drastically

and irreversibly changed,

and if we’ve been paying attention

we should have learned a few things:

what sacrificing is all about,

that there are some things

in this world

we can do without,

that we don’t have to always

hustle and scurry about,

that we can work from home,

learn at home,

conduct meetings at home,

that no one was left out

of being scared out

of their minds,

trying to sidestep

COVID-19

like matadors teasing

bulls in what seemed

like a competition

that would never end –

but those of us

who survive

can’t consider such

a win

without giving in

to a priceless opportunity

to then

gather our hearts and souls

together

and reach a higher plain

of being,

for our collective well-being,

to commit our energy

to being more active in our communities,

to doing life-affirming things,

to only electing leaders

who have as their highest priority

what’s best for all human beings,

leaders who,

if another pandemic emergency

descended on humanity,

would lead us to safety:

lovingly and nobly;

justly and selflessly;

competently and knowledgeably

and openly

with no hint of vengefulness

or other signs of animosity,

a leader of a people

who are less taking

and more giving,

people dedicated

to a new more reverent

friendly way of living,

people who would view

a return to normal

with an abundance of misgiving,

knowing we have to change

if we’re to live in a world

that will never be the same.

We can do it

if we make that our aim.