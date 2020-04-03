Time for Us to Change

by Ernie McCray
Out of fear
and despair
there are folks
on their knees
in prayer,
pleading for a return
to normalcy
when this nightmarish
coronavirus
health scare
allows us to breathe
more easily –
but it seems
that when
we step into the light
of a new day
we should create,
out of this catastrophe,
a new “normal,”
a new USA –
because
our world
couldn’t possibly
ever be the same
as it’s drastically
and irreversibly changed,
and if we’ve been paying attention
we should have learned a few things:
what sacrificing is all about,
that there are some things
in this world
we can do without,
that we don’t have to always
hustle and scurry about,
that we can work from home,
learn at home,
conduct meetings at home,
that no one was left out
of being scared out
of their minds,
trying to sidestep
COVID-19
like matadors teasing
bulls in what seemed
like a competition
that would never end –
but those of us
who survive
can’t consider such
a win
without giving in
to a priceless opportunity
to then
gather our hearts and souls
together
and reach a higher plain
of being,
for our collective well-being,
to commit our energy
to being more active in our communities,
to doing life-affirming things,
to only electing leaders
who have as their highest priority
what’s best for all human beings,
leaders who,
if another pandemic emergency
descended on humanity,
would lead us to safety:
lovingly and nobly;
justly and selflessly;
competently and knowledgeably
and openly
with no hint of vengefulness
or other signs of animosity,
a leader of a people
who are less taking
and more giving,
people dedicated
to a new more reverent
friendly way of living,
people who would view
a return to normal
with an abundance of misgiving,
knowing we have to change
if we’re to live in a world
that will never be the same.
We can do it
if we make that our aim.
