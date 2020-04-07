San Diego CONVID-19 Cases by ZIP Code

The OB Rag, with Kevin Hastings’ creations, was the only site running COVID-19 cases in San Diego by ZIP code for a couple of days. Then KPBS jumped in – thankfully somebody did – and decided to post a more inter-active breakdown of coronavirus cases by neighborhood.

Here’s what KPBS reporter, Christopher Underwood, had to say yesterday, April 6:

San Diego County Health and Human Services recently began providing data breaking down confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code.

KPBS has mapped out those cases across the county using their data, which gets updated daily.

The data represents the residence of the person who was infected, not the site of transmission. County health officials have frequently stressed that they don’t want the public to read too much into the data because the numbers only represent a portion of actual COVID-19 cases.

San Diegans should know that since there is community spread, it is possible to contract COVID-19 in any region, city, or ZIP code of the county. However, many of the early cases contracted the illness outside of the County.”

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher added people in some areas might have more access to testing.

“We believe there are positive cases in every single ZIP code in San Diego County,” Fletcher said. “Some areas may have greater access to health care and a doctor who can order that test.”

The map above is not inter-active, so go to the original article here.