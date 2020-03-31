by Ernie McCray
To ease my mind in my isolation from humankind, I’ve been basking in memories of better times in my life and I don’t recall ever having more fun than I had at the San Diego Fringe Festival in 2014 – narrating “On the Corner of Rhythm and Rhyme” as a brilliant company of tap dancers, the California Rhythm Project, brought my words to life as they danced to my vocalizing and, in-between some lines, tapped to music, then back to my poetry, in an urban streetscape setting, kicking it off with:
There’s a corner
unlike any other corner
you could ever
conceive in your mind.
The Corner of Rhythm and Rhyme.
And it’s just that, rhythm and rhyme,
big time,
cuz, when your feet
step on the concrete
on the Corner of Rhythm and Rhyme,
in no time
you find
yourself dissolving into a
bright sunny mellow groove
of an attitude
that makes you want to bust
a jazzy move,
like a man
who ain’t got nothing to lose
and you high step on down the line,
like a drum major of the Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band
taking the field on the 50 yard line
at half time,
not the least bit uneasy
with respect to getting where you’re going
anywhere near on time,
as, on this piece of real estate,
there is No such actuality or notion
known as time
other than right here right now time.
And there are other “No’s.”
No cares.
No woes.
No stepping on toes.
No not stopping to smell every single rose.
Oh, now,
the real world neither
evaporates dissipates migrates
hibernates vacates or terminates
where these two streets meet.
To imply such
would be a natural downright deceit.
It’s just that when you’re
tipping and tapping and patting
and feeling mighty
silky slidy and glidy
and all hi-de-ho-hi-de-hi-spry-ty,
in a “top-hat-dancing-shoes”
frame of mind,
the world’s stories
unfold and unwind
in your imagination
like a clip in the twilight zone,
touching your soul
and oiling your bones –
when you look up and see the street sign
on the Corner of Rhythm and Rhyme.
You as much as stop in for a latte
at the Rhythm and Rhyme Bistro & Cafe
and life on the corner comes into play:
Faceless, slump shouldered folks
drop in from here and there
with their hands in the air
like they just don’t care
because they just don’t care,
and you flash them a smile
across the room
as a barrier against their gloom;
and soon
a woman with a broken heart
appears in tears
and a man walks in looking
as hopeless and hapless
as looking forlorn can be
and you find two more smiles
to send
because you’re still in
your dancer’s stance
like lovers, holding hands,
their hearts bubbling with romance,
set on tripping the light fantastic
on the little ballroom floor
as kids pass by peeking in
and skipping
and hopping
and doing elaborate Pat-a-cakes
with their hands a jiving and a popping
to beat the band
and now you’re remembering
and considering,
ever disarmed,
a world worthy of their beauty,
their charm
and you dance on
to the beat
of the song,
a love song,
that’s played in your heart
since the children came along
and whatever apathy there was
that makes us prone
to not make our world
the world of love and harmony
it was born to be –
is gone.
Gone.
So just sit back in your seat
and feel the beat
as you look at
and listen to all the tap dancing feet
and visualize yourself
and everybody else
around you
ball changing
and hop brushing
and stepping,
and the like,
in kind.
In time.
That’s all good,
fully understood
as part of cutting the rug
and getting down
and funky
in the neighborhood.
That’s the kind of spirit that’s welcomed any old time
on the Corner of Rhythm and Rhyme.
Now, was that not fun,
a gas,
wherein and whereas
you had to resist the urge
to jump out of your seat
and Ball Tap
and Buck and Wing
up on your happy feet
with a little step/slide
and a smooth sexy hippy grind?
Well, that’s just the way it goes
when you’re caught up in Rhythm and Rhyme.
And, goodness knows,
you had:
No cares.
No woes.
You didn’t step on anybody’s toes.
You smelled every rose.
But remember, though:
the real world did not go away
while we were at play
and that’s to say
that it’s as insane
and inane and profane
and un-tamed and unrestrained
and ungainly and zany
as it was yesterday
and up until now today –
however
we’re most magnificent
when we’ve had a good time,
when our lives are like a nursery rhyme,
aren’t we?
Do we agree?
Okay. So, what you’re to do
when you leave this place
is take that better self
out into the world
and make it a better place
for the whole human race.
Make it refined
sublime
kind
genuine,
where the people
cooperate and reconciliate
and appreciate
and never deviate
from the love that resides in their hearts
for their fellow man, woman,
boy and girl
and all the creatures
and nature’s rich and bountiful gifts throughout their world.
With the children in mind,
knowing that they’re watching us all the time,
wouldn’t it be fine
to model this new world after
the Corner of Rhythm and Rhyme?
Every time.
