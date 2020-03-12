Bry Does Some Serious Trimming to Sherman’s Lead in San Diego Mayoral Race

Councilwoman Barbara Bry has done some serious hedge trimming to Councilman Scott Sherman’s lead in San Diego’s Primary mayoral race for the second top position.

As of Wednesday, Sherman only had 758 more votes than Bry. On election night, he had a lead of more than 3,000. Over the last 24 hours, as the Registrar of Voters continues to count provisional ballots, Bry gained 100 from Tuesday’s results.

There is a projected 77,000 provisional ballots still to be counted.

As various news sources report:

The two candidates with the most votes will head to the general election in November, so as the votes continue to trickle in, San Diego’s voters could be faced with a choice between presumptive front-runner Assemblyman Todd Gloria, a Democrat, and Republican Sherman — or with another Democrat in Bry. The latter option would guarantee San Diego its first Democrat mayor since Bob Filner resigned in 2013 and just the second Democrat elected to the position — several Democrats served as interim mayors in 2005 and 2013 — since Maureen O’Connor stepped down in 1992.

This race is not over yet. Either candidate could still call for a re-count. . KUSI

The daily trimming of Sherman’s lead could mean that Todd Gloria would face Bry’s voters but also Sherman’s voters in the General Election in November. If enough, pissed-off Sherman supporters go for Bry – maybe, just maybe – Todd Gloria will not be our next mayor.