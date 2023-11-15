‘Thank You for Your Service …’

Frank Gormlie November 15, 2023 at 1:10 pm

I’m still peeved at Jill Stein for going to dinner with Putin in the run-up to the 2020 election, sitting at a table with that ol’ traitor General Mike Flynn.

Mateo November 15, 2023 at 1:53 pm

What a bunch of malarkey! Enough with the fear mongering through Independent Voter shaming and George McGoverning aother generation of voters in attempt to relegate them to George Washington’s biggest fear, the republic devolving into a two party system where Americans put “the Party” over Country.

Reality: Incumbent Joe Biden is such a flawed candidate that he cannot hold his own against a insurrectionist candidate facing 91 felony counts and 4 indictments. One Party Rule has made California into the Banana Republic it has become.

Support Rank Choice Voting and get the money out of politics, the youth represent the largest voting block in American history, carpe diem and save those on fixed incomes from having to die homeless on the streets of California to make for the most profitable fundraising with the least amount of effort.

Vern November 15, 2023 at 2:06 pm

Ranked choice voting (RCV)

https://ballotpedia.org/Ranked-choice_voting_(RCV)
https://fairvote.org/our-reforms/ranked-choice-voting/

Carl M Zanolli November 15, 2023 at 4:10 pm

And I’m still peeved at the people who voted for Jill Stein in 2016 and handed the election to Donald Trump. I’m fearful from I’m reading here they’re getting ready to do it again.

