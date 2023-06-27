Be-Bopping with Supersax

by Ernie McCray
I was
listening to Supersax,
superbly relaxed,
scatting along with the brilliantly constructed tones
they blow through their saxophones,
like I was Lambert Hendricks and Ross
and the Manhattan Transfer
all wrapped up in one,
their songs
ferrying me
deep into a 1940’s
state-of-mind,
which happens to be a time
when musical tastes
were forming in my mind
and, when they
laid down jazz great Charlies Parker’s
“Parkers Mood”
with a sugary sweet and
warm and mellow
jazz infused attitude,
a vision rose out of my memory
of a dude I’ll dub Bebop
because I don’t recall his name
but being all caught up in
Supersax, on this day,
I could see him making his way
down 10th Avenue,
the neighborhood of my boyhood,
in lock-step with the mood
of the music I was listening to,
in a Zoot Suit
underneath a wide brimmed hat
with a feather attached,
wearing shiny pointed shoes that could blind you
in the sun
or stab you in the back,
and a lengthy coat
with exaggerated lapels
and padded shoulders
that made him
look like he belonged in the NFL,
and trousers that seemed mountain high at the waist
and the width of an ocean at the legs,
tightly cuffed and pegged
and, even though
he was attired in what seemed like yards of clothes,
he pranced and danced
and moved along the road
as smooth as bamboo wrapped in satin,
tipping his hat to anyone whose eyes
looked in his direction,
improvising an array of jazz riffs
with each rhythmic step
he took.
You might hear Duke’s
“Take the A Train,
complete with refrains,
or the Nat King Cole Trios’
“Straighten up and Fly Right”
or something by Coltrane,
or Basie’s
“Jumping at the Woodside,”
a tribute to the ball
had by all
at the historic hotel in Harlem
referenced in the title of the song,
people partying all night long
and then laying their heads down
after doing the town
right where they were
if they were from out of town,
due to no choice of their own,
because Jim Crow
was no stranger to the Big Apple –
but the expressions on Bebop’s face
as he made his way,
doing his thing
in a swinging way,
said to anyone who’s heart
and soul was listening,
that, yeah, there can be
sadness and pain
to bear,
but we have to maintain
our dignity
and our joy
for our very survival.
And when the
melodic and harmonious sounds
Supersax had been laying down
had ceased playing
I felt rather upbeat,
with it,
like my burdens and cares
had lightened
a bit.
Music.
What would we do
without it?
