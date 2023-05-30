One Love Story Giving Rise to Another

by Ernie McCray

I was moving

my old bones

to the music of San Diego’s

Hoover High School Mariachi Band

which put me in a deeply responsive mood

for what was next

that afternoon,

a premiere of

“A Chicano Love Story,”

a documentary

featuring Linda and Carlos LeGerrette,

two of Cesar Chavez’s

most valued right-hand

woman and man.

I took in this

awe inspiring narrative

with the pride

of a longtime friend,

bubbling inside

from just witnessing

how their love grew

for each other

and for a historic movement,

and seeing all the good they did

with such a beloved man,

leading up

to the essential work they’re still doing today,

keeping Cesar’s

spirit alive,

organizing young folks,

our children,

in service clubs in his name,

instilling in them his values,

helping them

believe they can make change

so, they

can craft a society

wherein all citizens,

be they tillers of the soil

growing our groceries,

or powerful CEOs

who control industries,

are respected

and honored

equally.

As was the documentary,

what a love story that would be.