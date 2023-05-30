One Love Story Giving Rise to Another

by Ernie McCray
I was moving
my old bones
to the music of San Diego’s
Hoover High School Mariachi Band
which put me in a deeply responsive mood
for what was next
that afternoon,
a premiere of
“A Chicano Love Story,”
a documentary
featuring Linda and Carlos LeGerrette,
two of Cesar Chavez’s
most valued right-hand
woman and man.
I took in this
awe inspiring narrative
with the pride
of a longtime friend,
bubbling inside
from just witnessing
how their love grew
for each other
and for a historic movement,
and seeing all the good they did
with such a beloved man,
leading up
to the essential work they’re still doing today,
keeping Cesar’s
spirit alive,
organizing young folks,
our children,
in service clubs in his name,
instilling in them his values,
helping them
believe they can make change
so, they
can craft a society
wherein all citizens,
be they tillers of the soil
growing our groceries,
or powerful CEOs
who control industries,
are respected
and honored
equally.
As was the documentary,
what a love story that would be.
