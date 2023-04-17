Reader Rant: ‘A New Low for Mission Beach Town Council’

By Gary Wonacott

I have attended hundreds if not thousands of meetings in my life while working, and more recently since 2015 in the community.

Only since 2018, when the short term rental industry began dominating the Mission Beach Town Council board and leadership have I seen such intimidating, controlling behavior with no oversight. The only comment I can make with any certainty is that the pro-STR people controlling the MBTC do not reflect the majority of the residents.

Two nights ago, on April 12, a resident and member of the town council was escorted out of the general meeting by police officers for stating an opinion. The president of the town council takes any statement from a member as a threat requiring immediate compliance or removal. But at the same time, the president’s reaction to the comment was confrontational. So, not surprising that the resident tried to stand his ground.

In addition, I have personally experienced the weaponizing of antisemitism in an attempt to remove me as a member. When this effort failed because of a lack of a quorum, I was attacked violently by a board member. When that failed to deter me, a suit (SLAPP Suit) was filed against me to stop me from attending meetings. All of these efforts failed, but then the City Attorney’s Hate Crimes Office was brought in, who not only did not support the board members against me, but ridiculed the effort by the individuals on the board. On any other board these individuals would have been removed.

Councilmember Campbell is well aware of what has been happening on the town council and in my view bears substantial responsibility given her whole-hearted support of an overwhelming number of STRs in our community.

I understand that the City has very limited funds that are stretched to the limit, but we need some oversight from a government agency to stop this abusive behavior. Any help would be much appreciated.

Gary Wonacott is a past president of the Mission Beach Town Council and a resident of Mission Beach since 1974.