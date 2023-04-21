Aging Is No Stroll Through the Park (But It’s Good to Be Alive)

by Ernie McCray

Made it.

85 earthly rides

around the sun.

And most of it

has been a ton

of fun

but this aging

has been no

stroll through the park, Jack,

or anything close to that,

as parts of me, like my back,

up and quit on me a while back,

and I can full-out understand that

with all I’ve asked of my back,

all that balling on fields

and courts

and whatnot

and running on tracks

and stuff like that,

now paying for it,

using a cane

to stand up straight

when I get around,

hearing myself,

like my grandfather used to do,

making grunting sounds

every time I rise

or sit down,

feeling at ease

only when I’m seated

or lying down,

in possession of meds

which combined

must weigh hundreds of pounds,

pills with names like hydrochlorothiazide

and metoprolol,

and prescriptions to manage my glaucoma

and cholesterol,

dealing with occasional tendinitis,

and recent hints of bursitis

arthritis,

and gastritis,

buying ointments

for dermatitis

and dryness,

unable to give a proper bow

if I were to meet somebody

with a title like

“Her Highness.”

But, hey,

I can say,

without a single

trace of shyness,

it’s good

to still be alive,

to have made it

to 85.

Still able,

in spite of the drawbacks,

to boogie down

and jive

with a little salsa

on the side.

In an old man’s style.