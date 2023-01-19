My Fair Lady 2023 – Why Can’t a Man Lead More Like a Woman?

By Colleen O’Connor

Why can’t a man lead more Like a woman, specifically, like the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern who announced her resignation Thursday.

Remember the classic My Fair Lady stage and film rendition with Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn where he tried to turn a flower seller of the streets into a cultured gem (all in an attempt to win a bet)?

Tragically, the NZ Prime Minister since 2017, has left as one of the most admired, energetic, conscientious, and noble of world leaders.

Her explanation for leaving office by February 7:

“The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple”.

The decision was my own. Leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also the most challenging. You cannot and should not do it unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges.”

Imagine that… to know when to leave.

Summing up world leaders’ opinions to Ardern’s shocking resignation, Anthony Albanese, Australia’s prime minister since 2022, tweeted on Thursday morning that Ardern had “shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.”

Her final words: “Hope I leave New Zealanders with a belief that you can be kind but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused… that you can be your own kind of leader, one who knows when it’s time to go.”

Why can’t America’s former former president, current Speaker, etc. “be more like a woman” and know when to leave?