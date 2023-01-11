Looks like a Lot of Same Old Same Old (Reflections on the Speaker of the House Vote Fiasco)

by Ernie McCray
America today is a bit
whacky
and almost
out of control,
when we should be reaching
down deep in our souls
to make our nation
at least not a country
where one turns on his TV
to CNN or MSBNC
to a scene
where one US Congressman
is being restrained by a fellow Congressman
to prevent him
from going upside the head
of another Congressman
because that Congressman
didn’t vote for the Congressman
he wanted to run the House,
this Congressman
known around the world for
leaving his ego
at the door,
with his tail between his legs,
at Mar-a-Lago,
sucking up to a president
who came close
to having him killed
exactly two years
before this fiasco…
He got the votes he needed, though,
although it took fifteen votes
and he got a lot of help for those votes
from his seditious hero,
letting us know
that for the next two years or so
we’ll be distracted
from working on our society’s
social and political needs
by having to witness
the Speaker of the House
dangle from a string
like a character in a puppet show,
the puppeteer being
just about the sorriest so-and-so
anyone could ever know –
leaving social justice activists
who wish for a more hopeful scenario
to have to pursue their hopes and dreams
dealing with a whole lot of the
same old same old
buffoonery
we’ve faced,
going on five or six years
or so.
Oh, this Daffy Duck
approach to running the country
is so very tired and old.
And it needs to go.
