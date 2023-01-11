Looks like a Lot of Same Old Same Old (Reflections on the Speaker of the House Vote Fiasco)

by Ernie McCray

America today is a bit

whacky

and almost

out of control,

when we should be reaching

down deep in our souls

to make our nation

at least not a country

where one turns on his TV

to CNN or MSBNC

to a scene

where one US Congressman

is being restrained by a fellow Congressman

to prevent him

from going upside the head

of another Congressman

because that Congressman

didn’t vote for the Congressman

he wanted to run the House,

this Congressman

known around the world for

leaving his ego

at the door,

with his tail between his legs,

at Mar-a-Lago,

sucking up to a president

who came close

to having him killed

exactly two years

before this fiasco…

He got the votes he needed, though,

although it took fifteen votes

and he got a lot of help for those votes

from his seditious hero,

letting us know

that for the next two years or so

we’ll be distracted

from working on our society’s

social and political needs

by having to witness

the Speaker of the House

dangle from a string

like a character in a puppet show,

the puppeteer being

just about the sorriest so-and-so

anyone could ever know –

leaving social justice activists

who wish for a more hopeful scenario

to have to pursue their hopes and dreams

dealing with a whole lot of the

same old same old

buffoonery

we’ve faced,

going on five or six years

or so.

Oh, this Daffy Duck

approach to running the country

is so very tired and old.

And it needs to go.